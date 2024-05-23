The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

El Camino unveils technology plan; cybersecurity, improved internet access, among priorities

Byline photo of Tommy Kallman
By Tommy KallmanMay 23, 2024
Chief+Technology+Officer+Loic+Audusseau%2C+left%2C+presents+the+technology+committee%E2%80%99s+plan+to+upgrade+El+Camino%E2%80%99s+technology+on+campus+throughout+the+next+three+years%2C+at+the+College+Council+meeting+on+Monday%2C+May+20.+%28Tommy+Kallman+%7C+The+Union%29
Chief Technology Officer Loic Audusseau, left, presents the technology committee’s plan to upgrade El Camino’s technology on campus throughout the next three years, at the College Council meeting on Monday, May 20. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)

A three-year technology plan, including proposals to provide artificial intelligence and better wireless internet access, will begin at El Camino College this year.

Chief Technology Officer Loic Audusseau led discussions regarding the new technology plan and what it will bring to El Camino during the College Council meeting on Monday, May 20.

“[The plan] is really about creating a more inclusive and accessible learning environment for students,” Audusseau said during the meeting. “There will be a deep focus on Canvas and increasing access to initiatives that lower textbook costs.”

A technology plan is a proposal that details what and how the college will go about upgrading its technology across campus as a whole within the next three years.

Through advancing technology and adding more features to El Camino’s communication, the technology plan’s goal is to modernize the campus and make it easier for students to access classes online.

The plan includes providing ubiquitous wireless internet access, upgrading technology within classrooms, improving information technology and cybersecurity and implementing artificial intelligence.

With the emergence of artificial intelligence for everyday use, members of the El Camino Academic Technology Committee, are open to using it in different ways to benefit the college.

Some of these options include AI applications, AI solutions for student support and administrative processes, AI education and literacy and ensuring AI is used responsibly and ethically.

“The goal here is to leverage AI to propel the institution forward,” Audusseau said. “It’s about developing programs to enhance global understandings of AI for our staff and students.”

In addition to AI, HyFlex classrooms will continue to be implemented in classrooms across campus.

HyFlex classrooms allow professors to teach a single course both in-person and asynchronously at the same time, giving students additional options to attend.

Using technology and course content prepared for both in-person and online students, a professor can address in-person and asynchronous students simultaneously as if they were all in the room together.

The technology plan was created to only take three years to accomplish for efficiency reasons.

“Technology plans that take 10 years aren’t very useful because technology changes incredibly quick and you’re kind of guessing,” Dean of Library and Learning Resources Crystle Martin said. “In probably two and a half years, we’ll assess and rewrite the plan.”

Each plan to improve technology across campus is followed by a new one due to the continuance and prominence of technology within the education system.

As both a student and member of the College Council, Associated Students Organization President Jose Merino sees the importance of these decisions.

“It sounds like the tech committee is producing a plan that is propelling us towards the future,” Merino said. “We don’t really serve the traditional come-to-school student, so providing those distance education options will be really beneficial to students.”

With a projected completion date of 2027, the newest technology plan for El Camino College is touted to increase the success and overall academic experience for students.

“I support the plan because it supports the infrastructure of the college,” El Camino President Brenda Thames said. “I trust director Audusseau and the committee that worked on it, and I’m sure that they will outline these goals and objectives.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Daily News
College Council members discuss agenda items during its meeting on Monday, May 20. El Camino College has launched the ECC Evolve initiative, a new version of its meta-major program previously known as Guided Pathways, which was announced during the meeting. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
El Camino degree credit program undergoes rebranding
Academic Senate Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland, left, and Vice President of Logistics and Communications Maria Garcia discuss the requirements for instructors to teach video game production courses at the Academic Senate meeting in the Distance Education Center on Tuesday, May 21. (Angela Osorio | The Union)
Bachelor’s degree program to return this fall with updated requirements
El Camino College students run laps around the rescue tower in the El Camino Fire Academy located in Inglewood on Dec. 13, 2021. Current El Camino students wanting to become paramedics, firefighters and emergency medical technicians train at this location as the new center is being constructed at the college. (Kim McGill | The Union)
$20 million additional funding requested to expand training center
Ann OBrien, executive director of marketing and communications, presents an overview of the Crisis Communications Plan during the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, May 20 (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino creates communication plan for emergency situations
Haircuts and conversations: Support network to host final barbershop event of the semester
Students in the Animation Guild draw on their tablets while playing a game of Gartic Phone during the clubs meeting on Monday, May 20. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Festival to showcase students’ animated films
More in News
An El Camino College student walks past a parking permit machine located outside of parking Lot C on Wednesday, May 22. The Board of Trustees approved the reinstatement of parking permits for El Camino students and employees during its meeting on Monday, May 20. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
Parking permit fees will return this fall semester
A protester waves a Palestinian flag, with a phrase written on it, on the corner of Manhattan Beach and Crenshaw Boulevards on Tuesday, May 21 as part of a student-led Teach-In for Palestine event that turned into a march. Marching students and employees congregated on the corner outskirts of El Camino as some passing cars honked their horns in support. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
El Camino students and faculty show support for Palestine, march around campus
Students can get free menstrual products from women’s bathroom dispensers at El Camino College. This dispenser was found in the bathroom of the Humanities Building on the first floor. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
5 places for free menstrual products on campus
View of the Marsee Auditorium as seen on Monday, March 11. The El Camino College Symphony, Chorale, Concert Choir and Women’s Chorus will perform their Spring Concert at the Carnegie Hall in New York City on Saturday, May 25. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino music groups to preview Carnegie Hall performance
Jeffery Davis, 40, appears at a preliminary hearing setting in a Torrance courtroom on Wednesday, May 15. Davis pleaded not guilty on Jan. 17 after being charged with the killing of 65-year old Junko Hanafusa. Davis will appear in court for another preliminary hearing setting on July 25. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Man charged with killing woman on campus attends third preliminary hearing setting
Shifting gears: El Camino College students compete in LA Auto Draft event
More in Recent Stories
View of the Gardena Cinema theater on Tuesday, May 14. When the Smoke Clears, the second episode in the Age of Embellished Relic, an American independent crimes series which will premiere exclusively at the theater on Thursday, May 16. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino student edits sound on film series set to premiere at local theater
Alfina Eull, 18, pre-engineering major and Honors Transfer Program student stands outside the Natural Science Building near an area where she discovered the slimy mollusks for her award-winning research project. (Olivia Sullivent | The Union)
El Camino students win top honors at community college research conference
Some of the architecture projects for the Southern California Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects competition outside of the Industry Technology Education Center on Tuesday, May 14. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Architecture students to present projects for competition
Dipte Patel, dean of counseling and student success, introduces herself at the Academic Senate meeting while standing next to Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith on Tuesday, May 7. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Student support program to continue despite low enrollment, budget cuts affecting El Camino
Darcie McClelland, vice president of educational policies, speaks to attendees at the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, May 7. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
El Camino to offer new video game production courses
El Camino College psychology professor Angela Simon leads the celebration of life of Gloria E. Miranda in the East Dining Room on Wednesday, May 8. “It’s okay to be sad,” she said. “We’re here to show love.” (Erica Lee | The Union)
An American pioneer: El Camino remembers former dean

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in