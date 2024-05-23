El Camino unveils technology plan; cybersecurity, improved internet access, among priorities

A three-year technology plan, including proposals to provide artificial intelligence and better wireless internet access, will begin at El Camino College this year.

Chief Technology Officer Loic Audusseau led discussions regarding the new technology plan and what it will bring to El Camino during the College Council meeting on Monday, May 20.

“[The plan] is really about creating a more inclusive and accessible learning environment for students,” Audusseau said during the meeting. “There will be a deep focus on Canvas and increasing access to initiatives that lower textbook costs.”

A technology plan is a proposal that details what and how the college will go about upgrading its technology across campus as a whole within the next three years.

Through advancing technology and adding more features to El Camino’s communication, the technology plan’s goal is to modernize the campus and make it easier for students to access classes online.

The plan includes providing ubiquitous wireless internet access, upgrading technology within classrooms, improving information technology and cybersecurity and implementing artificial intelligence.

With the emergence of artificial intelligence for everyday use, members of the El Camino Academic Technology Committee, are open to using it in different ways to benefit the college.

Some of these options include AI applications, AI solutions for student support and administrative processes, AI education and literacy and ensuring AI is used responsibly and ethically.

“The goal here is to leverage AI to propel the institution forward,” Audusseau said. “It’s about developing programs to enhance global understandings of AI for our staff and students.”

In addition to AI, HyFlex classrooms will continue to be implemented in classrooms across campus.

HyFlex classrooms allow professors to teach a single course both in-person and asynchronously at the same time, giving students additional options to attend.

Using technology and course content prepared for both in-person and online students, a professor can address in-person and asynchronous students simultaneously as if they were all in the room together.

The technology plan was created to only take three years to accomplish for efficiency reasons.

“Technology plans that take 10 years aren’t very useful because technology changes incredibly quick and you’re kind of guessing,” Dean of Library and Learning Resources Crystle Martin said. “In probably two and a half years, we’ll assess and rewrite the plan.”

Each plan to improve technology across campus is followed by a new one due to the continuance and prominence of technology within the education system.

As both a student and member of the College Council, Associated Students Organization President Jose Merino sees the importance of these decisions.

“It sounds like the tech committee is producing a plan that is propelling us towards the future,” Merino said. “We don’t really serve the traditional come-to-school student, so providing those distance education options will be really beneficial to students.”

With a projected completion date of 2027, the newest technology plan for El Camino College is touted to increase the success and overall academic experience for students.

“I support the plan because it supports the infrastructure of the college,” El Camino President Brenda Thames said. “I trust director Audusseau and the committee that worked on it, and I’m sure that they will outline these goals and objectives.”