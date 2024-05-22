The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

$20 million additional funding requested to expand training center

Byline photo of Nick Geltz
By Nick GeltzMay 22, 2024
El+Camino+College+students+run+laps+around+the+rescue+tower+in+the+El+Camino+Fire+Academy+located+in+Inglewood+on+Dec.+13%2C+2021.+Current+El+Camino+students+wanting+to+become+paramedics%2C+firefighters+and+emergency+medical+technicians+train+at+this+location+as+the+new+center+is+being+constructed+at+the+college.+%28Kim+McGill+%7C+The+Union%29
El Camino College students run laps around the rescue tower in the El Camino Fire Academy located in Inglewood on Dec. 13, 2021. Current El Camino students wanting to become paramedics, firefighters and emergency medical technicians train at this location as the new center is being constructed at the college. (Kim McGill | The Union)

A $20 million request by the Health Sciences and Athletics Division to further expand the new Public Safety Training Center at El Camino College is pending approval from the Planning and Budget Committee.

Funding requests for the center’s expansion were shown during the Planning and Budget Committee meeting over Zoom on May 16 for review.

“It’s a statement [of] desire to have a comprehensive safety training program for El Camino in the future,” Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez said.

Students who are training to become paramedics, firefighters and emergency medical technicians are currently being trained at a center located in Inglewood.

The new center will be located near parking Lot L and will have a bigger training space for students.

“We want to have a [new] up-to-date state-of-the-art program,” El Camino Business Manager Jeffrey Hinshaw said.

There was a groundbreaking ceremony for the new center on Sept. 29, 2023 and it is not known when it will officially be finished, according to the El Camino website.

El Camino College elected officials and several municipal fire departments break ground on the construction of a new South Bay Public Safety Training Center on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 in parking Lot L. (Kim McGill | The Union)
El Camino College elected officials and several municipal fire departments beak ground on the construction of a new South Bay Public Safety Training Center in parking Lot L on Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. A $20 million request by the Health Sciences and Athletics Division to further expand the new Public Safety Training Center at the college is pending approval. (Kim McGill | The Union)

The new center has already received $10 million in state funding but has requested more to “add locker rooms with showers, classrooms, restrooms, shooting range, mat room, administration space, computer lab, courtroom simulator and labs by way of modular buildings or brick and mortar buildings,” according to the funding request sheet.

“[This is why] it’s a big dollar amount,” Hinshaw said.

“It’s only the big [money] requests that take more time for discussion [and planning],” Grace Ou, El Camino planning analyst, said.

The request has to be approved by members of the Planning and Budget Committee, to then get approved by the cabinet to officially start implementing the funding for construction costs.

“The money will come from a local bond, [and it] doesn’t impact the general fund at all,” Hinshaw said.

Another reason for the request is because “current facilities are not adequate to house the necessities for [Police Officer Standards and Training] Academies and [Emergency Medical Technician] program,” according to the funding request sheet.

Requests with large amount of money mean a lot of discussions and time between the vice presidents, members of cabinet, as well as the other committees that represent El Camino.

“It could take up to 10 years,” Lopez said.

Ou said the Planning and Budget Committee has to go over around 300 requests.

“It’s like a puzzle, we have all these funding requests, we just need to figure out the most important ones,” she said.

The “Division of the State Architect” oversees all of the construction being done with the building, so a lot of the decisions need to be communicated through them.

“[We also need to see] if some of these requests impact students [and] it’s a process improvement that we’re working on,” Ou said.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Daily News
Ann OBrien, executive director of marketing and communications, presents an overview of the Crisis Communications Plan during the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, May 20 (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino creates communication plan for emergency situations
Haircuts and conversations: Support network to host final barbershop event of the semester
Students in the Animation Guild draw on their tablets while playing a game of Gartic Phone during the clubs meeting on Monday, May 20. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Festival to showcase students’ animated films
View of the Marsee Auditorium as seen on Monday, March 11. The El Camino College Symphony, Chorale, Concert Choir and Women’s Chorus will perform their Spring Concert at the Carnegie Hall in New York City on Saturday, May 25. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino music groups to preview Carnegie Hall performance
View of the Gardena Cinema theater on Tuesday, May 14. When the Smoke Clears, the second episode in the Age of Embellished Relic, an American independent crimes series which will premiere exclusively at the theater on Thursday, May 16. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino student edits sound on film series set to premiere at local theater
Alfina Eull, 18, pre-engineering major and Honors Transfer Program student stands outside the Natural Science Building near an area where she discovered the slimy mollusks for her award-winning research project. (Olivia Sullivent | The Union)
El Camino students win top honors at community college research conference
More in News
An El Camino College student walks past a parking permit machine located outside of parking Lot C on Wednesday, May 22. The Board of Trustees approved the reinstatement of parking permits for El Camino students and employees during its meeting on Monday, May 20. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
Parking permit fees will return this fall semester
A protester waves a Palestinian flag, with a phrase written on it, on the corner of Manhattan Beach and Crenshaw Boulevards on Tuesday, May 21 as part of a student-led Teach-In for Palestine event that turned into a march. Marching students and employees congregated on the corner outskirts of El Camino as some passing cars honked their horns in support. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
El Camino students and faculty show support for Palestine, march around campus
Students can get free menstrual products from women’s bathroom dispensers at El Camino College. This dispenser was found in the bathroom of the Humanities Building on the first floor. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)
5 places for free menstrual products on campus
Jeffery Davis, 40, appears at a preliminary hearing setting in a Torrance courtroom on Wednesday, May 15. Davis pleaded not guilty on Jan. 17 after being charged with the killing of 65-year old Junko Hanafusa. Davis will appear in court for another preliminary hearing setting on July 25. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Man charged with killing woman on campus attends third preliminary hearing setting
Shifting gears: El Camino College students compete in LA Auto Draft event
Some of the architecture projects for the Southern California Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects competition outside of the Industry Technology Education Center on Tuesday, May 14. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Architecture students to present projects for competition
More in Recent Stories
Dipte Patel, dean of counseling and student success, introduces herself at the Academic Senate meeting while standing next to Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith on Tuesday, May 7. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Student support program to continue despite low enrollment, budget cuts affecting El Camino
Darcie McClelland, vice president of educational policies, speaks to attendees at the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, May 7. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
El Camino to offer new video game production courses
El Camino College psychology professor Angela Simon leads the celebration of life of Gloria E. Miranda in the East Dining Room on Wednesday, May 8. “It’s okay to be sad,” she said. “We’re here to show love.” (Erica Lee | The Union)
An American pioneer: El Camino remembers former dean
Voting underway to elect new Inter-Club Council cabinet
College warns students, 'don't use Al for scholarship essay'
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Indecent exposure, vandalism reported on campus

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in