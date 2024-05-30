Verbal disturbances, theft, indecent exposure cases reported across El Camino

Cases of verbal disturbances, theft and indecent exposures across the El Camino College campus were a part of a total of 16 crimes reported since the last Police Beat update on May 9.

Monday, May 6, reported at 1:51 p.m.

An individual stole fridge items at an athletics facility. The case is closed.

Wednesday, May 8, reported at 10:30 a.m.

An individual committed motor vehicle theft of an electric bicycle at the Math Business Allied Health Building. The case is closed.

Wednesday, May 8, reported at 2:57 p.m.

An individual caused a disturbance and got a trespass warning at El Cappuccino. There was a warning issued and the individual was released.

Friday, May 10, reported at 6:54 p.m.

An individual caused a disturbance and committed battery at Murdock Stadium. The case is closed.

Monday, May 13, reported at 7:11 p.m.

An individual was arrested for indecent exposure at the Math Business Allied Health Building.

Tuesday, May 14, reported at 7:02 a.m.

A mechanical room was vandalized in parking Lot H. The case is closed.

Tuesday, May 14, reported at 2:44 p.m.

A vehicular hit and run occurred in parking Lot C. The case is closed.

Thursday, May 16, reported at 1:09 a.m.

An individual was accused of reckless driving in parking Lot L. The case is closed.

Friday, May 17, reported at 1:16 p.m.

An individual was issued a trespass warning and committed petty theft of a bicycle tire at the Bookstore. The individual was released.

Saturday, May 18, reported at 5:24 p.m.

An individual committed motor vehicle theft of an electric bicycle at the Natural Sciences Building. The case is closed.

Monday, May 20, reported at 9:51 a.m.

An individual made criminal threats and caused a verbal disturbance at an athletics facility. The case is open.

Monday, May 20, reported at 5:38 p.m.

An individual caused a verbal disturbance at the Administration Building. The case is closed.

Tuesday, May 21, reported at 12:04 p.m.

A vehicular hit-and-run occurred in parking Lot C. The case is open.

Thursday, May 23, reported at 6:04 p.m.

An individual caused a disturbance and made criminal threats at the Center for Applied Technology Building. The case is closed.

Friday, May 24, reported at 11:13 p.m.

An individual stole construction tools and equipment at parking Lot L. The case is open.

Tuesday, May 28, reported at 11:36 a.m.

An individual attempted to commit motor vehicle theft at the Art and Behavioral Sciences Building. The case is closed.