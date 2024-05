The El Camino College Police Department received reports of indecent exposure and vandalism on campus since the last Police Beat update on April 29.

Monday, April 29, reported at 10:06 a.m.

Vandalism was reported at parking Lot C. The case is open.

Wednesday, May 1, reported at 11:10 a.m.

An act of indecent exposure occurred at the Student Services Building. The case is open.