Voting underway to elect new Inter-Club Council cabinet

Elections are ongoing to vote for the students who will become the Inter-Club Council cabinet members for the 2024-25 academic year.

The online poll opened on Engage on Monday, May 6, and will be available until Thursday, May 9 at 5 p.m. The results will become available on Friday, May 10.

Each registered club on campus has one vote in the election and only current club presidents and ICC representatives may submit a vote by signing in with their MyECC accounts and accessing the form on Engage.

The ICC was established in 1979 and currently represents about 60 active clubs on campus, providing them with support and resources, Student Activities Adviser Austin Toney said.

Additionally, the ICC hosts various campus-wide events, including club rush, homecoming week and movie nights.

Toney said that ICC cabinet members advocate “on a community-focused level with the clubs we have,” and “work directly with the clubs to affect the overall El Camino campus.”

By serving on the cabinet, “[students] have an actual chance to be in rooms where decisions are made, where things are discussed that your input is directly going to affect how things roll as the years go on,” Toney said.

The only contested position is for ICC president. The two candidates are Blaise Glavan, 21, a political science major, and Tyler Bornio, 19, a business major.

Glavan is president of the Salsa Club and the Political Science Club, and also serves as an ICC representative for the Horror Club and the Philosophy Club.

Joining ICC supports the college and students’ personal development, he said. “Since I’ve become involved with clubs, I see I’ve grown a lot as a person.”

Glavan’s plans include raising the budget, implementing club advisory committees, and having provisional advisers available to fill vacant club faculty adviser positions.

In addition to hosting new campus events, Glavan pledges to have ICC pass a policy returning the control of club social media accounts over to students, according to his candidate statement on Engage.

While considering the pros and cons of student-controlled club accounts, Bornio expressed support for students being allowed to post on club accounts.

Bornio, who currently serves as the ICC director of activities, plans to double the ICC’s budget to $120,000, and to increase the amount of clubs on campus to 100, in an effort to restore previous numbers.

He also plans for ICC to hold one main event per month, and to highlight the events of different clubs each week. “I want each club to have their own time to shine,” Bornio said.

“[At] ICC, our job is to create the fun side of El Camino,” Bornio said. “I want ICC to really be out there, to show that we have as much impact on the students as ASO does.”

While ICC elections were previously open for only one day, the ICC has extended the voting period this semester to span over four days.

This change allows clubs more time to discuss their ballot choices and come to a unanimous decision, Toney said.

If both the president and ICC representative of a club vote, their ballots must be the same, or the differing votes will not be counted.

“We want to make sure that the representation is of the entire club and not of one person,” Toney said. “We want to make the process as communicative and democratic as possible.”

Two vacant positions, the director of public relations and the director of adminstrative services, remain open. Voting club officers can use the space provided to write in the name of a candidate.

If no candidates for the vacant spots are elected, the ICC president and vice president can appoint students to fill open director positions, Toney said.

Alternatively, an interested student can submit an application on Engage and be interviewed for the role.

“We welcome anybody who is enrolled at El Camino, who wants to get involved and wants to find community, or make an impact, a positive impact,” Toney said.