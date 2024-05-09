The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Voting underway to elect new Inter-Club Council cabinet

By Nikki YunkerMay 9, 2024

Elections are ongoing to vote for the students who will become the Inter-Club Council cabinet members for the 2024-25 academic year.

The online poll opened on Engage on Monday, May 6, and will be available until Thursday, May 9 at 5 p.m. The results will become available on Friday, May 10.

Each registered club on campus has one vote in the election and only current club presidents and ICC representatives may submit a vote by signing in with their MyECC accounts and accessing the form on Engage.

The ICC was established in 1979 and currently represents about 60 active clubs on campus, providing them with support and resources, Student Activities Adviser Austin Toney said.

Additionally, the ICC hosts various campus-wide events, including club rush, homecoming week and movie nights.

Toney said that ICC cabinet members advocate “on a community-focused level with the clubs we have,” and “work directly with the clubs to affect the overall El Camino campus.”

By serving on the cabinet, “[students] have an actual chance to be in rooms where decisions are made, where things are discussed that your input is directly going to affect how things roll as the years go on,” Toney said.

The only contested position is for ICC president. The two candidates are Blaise Glavan, 21, a political science major, and Tyler Bornio, 19, a business major.

Glavan is president of the Salsa Club and the Political Science Club, and also serves as an ICC representative for the Horror Club and the Philosophy Club.

Joining ICC supports the college and students’ personal development, he said. “Since I’ve become involved with clubs, I see I’ve grown a lot as a person.”

Glavan’s plans include raising the budget, implementing club advisory committees, and having provisional advisers available to fill vacant club faculty adviser positions.

In addition to hosting new campus events, Glavan pledges to have ICC pass a policy returning the control of club social media accounts over to students, according to his candidate statement on Engage.

While considering the pros and cons of student-controlled club accounts, Bornio expressed support for students being allowed to post on club accounts.

Bornio, who currently serves as the ICC director of activities, plans to double the ICC’s budget to $120,000, and to increase the amount of clubs on campus to 100, in an effort to restore previous numbers.

He also plans for ICC to hold one main event per month, and to highlight the events of different clubs each week. “I want each club to have their own time to shine,” Bornio said.

“[At] ICC, our job is to create the fun side of El Camino,” Bornio said. “I want ICC to really be out there, to show that we have as much impact on the students as ASO does.”

While ICC elections were previously open for only one day, the ICC has extended the voting period this semester to span over four days.

This change allows clubs more time to discuss their ballot choices and come to a unanimous decision, Toney said.

If both the president and ICC representative of a club vote, their ballots must be the same, or the differing votes will not be counted.

“We want to make sure that the representation is of the entire club and not of one person,” Toney said. “We want to make the process as communicative and democratic as possible.”

Two vacant positions, the director of public relations and the director of adminstrative services, remain open. Voting club officers can use the space provided to write in the name of a candidate.

If no candidates for the vacant spots are elected, the ICC president and vice president can appoint students to fill open director positions, Toney said.

Alternatively, an interested student can submit an application on Engage and be interviewed for the role.

“We welcome anybody who is enrolled at El Camino, who wants to get involved and wants to find community, or make an impact, a positive impact,” Toney said.
More to Discover
More in Daily News
College warns students, 'don't use Al for scholarship essay'
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Indecent exposure, vandalism reported on campus
El Camino College student Kayla Williams waits to purchase a snack from a vending machine outside the Bookstore on Thursday, March 21. (Miliana Cienfuegos | The Union)
Campus vending machines not working, students say
The statement posted on the Associated Students Organizations Instagram account on Thursday, May 2, was signed by ASO President Jose Merino. (Nasai Rivas | The Union)
Student organization releases statement in support of First Amendment, criticizes state colleges over protest response
Los Angeles County Sheriffs assist in an emergency distress call from the Metro Line that runs through Crenshaw and Redondo Beach Boulevards on Monday, April 29. The call was in response to an elderly woman on the bus threatening and physically pushing passengers and the driver. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Woman threatens passengers, driver on bus near El Camino, riders say
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Theft, reckless driving cases reported across El Camino
More in News
El Camino College graduating students line up to receive their diploma during the commencement ceremony that took place on June 9, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
El Camino cancels student commencement speech, student government objects
Los Angeles Sparks forward Monique Billings, left, and guard Aari McDonald, middle, prepare to speak to the media in El Camino College’s Gymnasium on Wednesday, May 1. The Sparks rent the Gymnasium as the site for their training camp for the 2024 WNBA season. El Camino College is considering increasing facilities rentals as one of the revenue-generating strategies to address the $20-million budget deficit. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
El Camino to slash $40 million from budget as it faces major deficit
Former Union Editor-in-Chief Delfino Camacho holds up his first-place award plaques in front of the journalism department trophy case in the Humanities Building at El Camino College on Wednesday, April 17. Camacho won multiple awards, including first place in Best Headline Portfolio and Multimedia Package. “Even when I’m gone and graduated, I left a little bit of my mark here just like everyone else did,” he said. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
El Camino journalism program recognized with numerous national, statewide awards
Los Angeles Sparks forwards Cameron Brink, left, and Rickea Jackson speak to the media at a press event inside El Camino Colleges Gymnasium on Wednesday, May 1. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Los Angeles Sparks return to El Camino for training camp
El Camino College Board of Trustee members vote on the approval of a new plagiarism-checking software to replace the previous software and help combat the rise of artificial intelligence in classrooms during the Monday, April 15 meeting. (Nick Miller | The Union)
New plagiarism software will help detect AI usage by students
Juan Hernandez’s mother, Yajaira Hernandez, right, and his aunt, Stephanie Pineda, both gave victim impact statements in court at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, April 25. “I want you to look at Juan Carlos Hernandez’s picture, to imprint his face and name in your memory, so that you will never forget what you have done. You have taken away a bright future and left us with nothing but pain and sorrow,” Pineda said. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Men convicted of killing El Camino College student sentenced, face up to life in prison
More in Recent Stories
Robin Dreizler gives a speech to family, friends and colleagues in celebration of his retirement in the East Dining Room at El Camino College on Wednesday, April 17. (Nick Miller | The Union)
After nearly three decades working at El Camino, enrollment services dean set to retire end of the month
LGBTQIA+ Student Success Coordinator Kenny Simkins presents events that will celebrate El Camino College’s Pride Week starting on May 20 during the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, April 15. (Nick Miller | The Union)
Pride Week returns to El Camino in May
Polly Parks, an associate professor of biology, announces sign-ups for the Teaching Academy for Continuous Learning during the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, April 16 in the Distance Education Center. The goal is to teach skills faculty can apply to their classrooms come fall 2024 to create a more inclusive study space. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Summer program available for El Camino faculty to learn more inclusive teaching skills
Okinawan drumming group Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko - Los Angeles Branch performs during the Dr. Nadine Ishitani Hata Memorial Cherry Blossom Festival at the El Camino College Student Services Plaza on Tuesday, April 2. The festival included the reading of haiku by ECC creative writing students and Japanese treats from Kansha Creamery in Gardena. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Beating drums, haiku poetry: Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates spring season, former faculty
Students connect with academic advisors and admissions counselors from various colleges and universities during the El Camino College Transfer Centers Spring University Fair on Thursday, March 21 at the Library Lawn. Over 40 educational institutions participated in the fair. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Students get head start on transfer process at university fair
The Board of Trustees members listen to a speaker during their Thursday, March 21 meeting at the Board Room, Room 150 of the Administration Building. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Misrepresenting AI-generated content as one's own work in amendment to student conduct, pending approval

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in