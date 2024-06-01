Receive free medication, learn about overdoses at upcoming workshop

View of the El Camino College Health Services Center on Thursday, May 30. A Narcan Training workshop to help attendees learn how to deal with and prevent opioid overdoses will take place in the Distance Education Center on Monday, June 3. (Kae Takazawa | The Union)

El Camino College students and employees can get life-saving medication and learn about the risks of an overdose at a workshop hosted by Student Health Services on Monday, June 3.

The Narcan Training workshop, which will take place from 11 a.m. to noon at the Distance Education Center, is part of a series of workshops presented this semester by Nurse Practitioner Julie Poepoe and Registered Nurse Courtney Crockett.

Narcan is a brand name for the generic medication called naloxone, which saves people experiencing an opioid overdose.

According to the World Health Organization, opioids are commonly used for the treatment of pain and include medicines such as morphine, fentanyl and tramadol. An opioid overdose can lead to death.

“Overdose epidemic has been just skyrocketing,” Crockett said.

In 2022, there were 7,385 opioid-related overdose deaths in California, up 227 percent from 2019, and the state also saw ​​a 594% increase in fentanyl seizures compared to 2021.

Under the Naloxone Distribution Project, the Student Health Services receives naloxone from the Department of Health Care Services and will give one box of two doses of naloxone to each attendee at the workshop.

There are also fentanyl testing strips available at the health center, which is an at-home test that people can take with them for harm reduction.

Crockett said she hasn’t seen any patients suffering from an opioid overdose coming into the health center and hopes no one ever has to come across the situation.

“[An opioid overdose] could be something that we do come across,” Crockett said. “It’s just important for people to have [Narcan] on their body.”

This will be the fourth Narcan Training workshop this semester and Crockett said she and Poepoe will present more in July.

People can attend the workshop on June 3 by filling out the attendance form.