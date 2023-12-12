Police Beat Dec. 5 to Dec. 10

A total of four crimes have been reported since the last Police Beat on Dec. 5.

Wednesday, Dec. 6, reported at 11:59 a.m.

A vehicle was burglarized in parking Lot A. The case is open and under investigation.

Saturday, Dec. 9, reported at 5:31 p.m.

An individual was reported for assault at Murdock Stadium after throwing a water bottle at another individual. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Saturday, Dec. 9, reported at 7:36 p.m.

An individual was reported for being publicly intoxicated at Murdock Stadium. The case is closed.

Sunday, Dec. 10, reported at 1:36 p.m.

An act of vandalism occurred in parking Lot C. The case is currently open and under investigation.