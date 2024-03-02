Police Beat Dec. 19 to Feb. 27

A total of 35 crimes have been reported since the last Police Beat update on Dec. 12.

Tuesday, Dec. 19, reported at 9:44 a.m.

Vandalism of a vending machine occurred at the Art and Behavioral Science Building. The case is closed.

Sunday, Dec. 24, reported at 7:16 a.m.

A murder occurred outside of the El Camino College Gymnasium. The suspect was arrested and the investigation was turned over to an outside agency.

Read more about the murder, the communities’ reaction and the college’s response.

Friday, Dec. 29, reported at 1:38 p.m.

A call was issued regarding drugs in parking Lot H. The case is closed.

Tuesday, Jan. 2, reported at 6:37 a.m.

The Bookstore Cafeteria was burglarized. The case is open.

Wednesday, Jan. 3, reported at 5:57 a.m.

An individual trespassed at the Natural Science Building. The individual was given a warning and released.

Wednesday, Jan. 3, reported at 8:53 a.m.

The Construction Technology Building was burglarized. The case is open.

Wednesday, Jan. 3, reported at 7:40 p.m.

An individual was recklessly driving in parking Lot L. The case is closed.

Friday, Jan. 5, reported at 10:23 a.m.

An individual was publicly urinating at Murdock Stadium. The case is closed.

Friday, Jan. 5, reported at 2:30 p.m.

A man entered a female restroom in the Humanities Building. The individual was arrested for a weapons law violation and a drug law violation.

Tuesday, Jan. 9, reported at 10:34 p.m.

An individual was arrested for two counts of arson at the Natural Science Building.

Wednesday, Jan. 10, reported at 2:56 p.m.

An individual was accused of domestic violence at the intersection of Manhattan Beach Boulevard and Chadron Avenue. An outside agency assisted with the case.

Thursday, Jan. 11, reported at 12:11 p.m.

A car was involved in a hit-and-run crash in parking Lot C. The case is closed.

Thursday, Jan. 18, reported at 8:22 a.m.

A bike was stolen from the Humanities Building. The case is open.

Friday, Jan. 19, reported at 6:18 a.m.

A vending machine was vandalized and snacks were stolen at the Bookstore. The case is closed.

Friday, Jan. 19, reported at 8:31 a.m.

A roll-up gate at the Murdock Stadium locker room was vandalized. The case is open.

Sunday, Jan. 21, reported at 2:08 p.m.

A bike was stolen from parking Lot C. The case is closed.

Monday, Jan. 29, reported at 8:07 a.m.

Vandalism was reported in the loading dock at the Marsee Auditorium. The case is closed.

Wednesday, Jan. 31, reported at 9:47 a.m.

The Bookstore Cafeteria was burglarized. The case is open.

Saturday, Feb. 3, reported at 8:13 a.m.

A vending machine was vandalized and snacks were stolen at the Art and Behavioral Sciences Building. The case is closed.

Tuesday, Feb. 6, reported at 4:01 p.m.

An act of forgery or fraud occurred at an undisclosed location on the El Camino College campus. The case is open.

Tuesday, Feb. 13, reported at 1:48 p.m.

A catalytic converter was stolen from a car in parking Lot L. The case is currently open.

Tuesday, Feb. 13, reported at 5:33 p.m.

A call was issued regarding drugs at the Natural Science Building. The case is closed.

Wednesday, Feb. 14, reported at 1:02 a.m.

An individual was arrested after an attempted burglary, resisting a peace officer and being given a trespassing warning at the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building.

Thursday, Feb. 15, reported at 12:27 a.m.

Speakers were stolen from the South Gym. The case is currently open.

Thursday, Feb. 15, reported at 12:50 p.m.

A man was seen in the women’s restroom in the Bookstore Cafeteria. The case is closed.

Thursday, Feb. 15, reported at 2:30 p.m.

An act of forgery/fraud was committed online. The case is currently open.

Friday, Feb. 16, reported at 9:36 a.m.

Graffiti was discovered in parking Lot F. The case is closed.

Saturday, Feb. 17, reported at 12:34 p.m.

A vehicular hit-and-run incident occurred in parking Lot K. The case is currently open.

Monday, Feb. 19, reported at 5:21 p.m.

There was graffiti discovered in parking Lot H. The case is closed.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, reported at 7:00 a.m.

There was graffiti discovered in parking Lot L. The case is currently open.

Tuesday, Feb. 20, reported at 7:27 a.m.

A bathroom stall door was vandalized in the Communications Building. The case is currently open.

Monday, Feb. 26, reported at 8:19 p.m.

An act of indecent exposure occurred at the Music Building. The case is currently open.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, reported at 7:23 a.m.

There was graffiti discovered in parking Lot L. The case is currently open.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, reported at 4:59 p.m.

A vehicular hit-and-run occurred in parking Lot C. The case is currently open.

Tuesday, Feb. 27, reported at 5:37 p.m.

An act of indecent exposure was reported at the Arts Complex. The case is closed.

Union reporter Jolan Marney and Union intern Rhiannon Ellis contributed to this report