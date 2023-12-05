The student news site of El Camino College

Police Beat Nov. 28 to Dec. 4

By Emily BarreraDecember 5, 2023
The front of the Campus Police station as seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

A total of five crimes have been reported since the last Police Beat on Nov. 28.

Wednesday, Nov. 29, reported at 1:55 p.m.

Miscellaneous items were stolen from the Administration Building. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Wednesday, Nov. 29, reported at 8:25 p.m.

A vehicular hit and run occurred in parking Lot C. The case is currently open and under investigation.

Wednesday, Nov. 29, reported at 9:08 p.m.

A vehicular burglary occurred in parking Lot C. The case is currently open and under investigation.

Thursday, Nov. 30, reported at 1:36 p.m.

A vehicular hit and run occurred in parking Lot L. The case is currently open.

Monday, Dec. 4, reported at 1:15 p.m.

An individual was referred for discipline after making criminal threats at the Schauerman Library.
