The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Theft, reckless driving cases reported across El Camino

By Rhiannon EllisApril 29, 2024
An+El+Camino+College+Police+car+patrols+the+campus+on+Thursday%2C+Oct.+12%2C+2023.+%28Ma.+Gisela+Ordenes+%7C+The+Union%29
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

Cases of theft, reckless driving and vandalism across the El Camino College campus were part of a total of of 15 crimes reported since the last Police Beat update on March 27.

Monday, March 25, reported at 4:28 p.m.

Two catalytic converters were stolen out of parking Lot C. The cases are open.

Tuesday, March 26, reported at 10:10 a.m.

An individual committed a racially-motivated assault at the Behavioral Science Building. The case is open.

Wednesday, March 27, reported at 9:15 a.m.

An individual was arrested for stealing a staircase evacuation chair at the Humanities Building.

Wednesday, March 27, reported at 6:16 p.m.

There was graffiti discovered at parking Lot C. The case is closed.

Tuesday, April 2, reported at 7:20 p.m.

Someone stole a catalytic converter at parking Lot C. The case is open.

Wednesday, April 3, reported at 9:05 a.m.

A loud noise disturbance was reported at the Student Health Center from the previous day. The case is closed.

Wednesday, April 3, reported at 10:50 a.m.

An individual committed forgery or fraud at the Administration Building. The case is open.

Wednesday, April 10, reported at 2:18 p.m.

An individual was accused of reckless driving at parking Lot C. The case is closed.

Friday, April 12, reported at 5:33 p.m.

A call was issued regarding weapons at the Music Building. The case is closed.

Monday, April 15, reported at 8:30 p.m.

An individual vandalized a cardboard box, resisted arrest and was given a trespass warning at the Industrial Technology Building. The individual has been arrested.

Tuesday, April 16, reported at 7:15 p.m.

An individual made criminal threats, resisted arrest twice, committed battery and battery of a peace officer twice and solicited lewd conduct. The individual has been arrested.

Tuesday, April 16, reported at 8:07 p.m.

A vehicular hit-and-run occurred in parking Lot C. The case is currently open.

Wednesday, April 17, reported at 2:58 p.m.

An individual was accused of reckless driving in the Construction Technology Building area. The case is closed.

Wednesday, April 17, reported at 6:47 p.m.

A vending machine was found vandalized at Cafe Camino. The case is currently closed.
More to Discover
More in Daily News
Robin Dreizler gives a speech to family, friends and colleagues in celebration of his retirement in the East Dining Room at El Camino College on Wednesday, April 17. (Nick Miller | The Union)
After nearly three decades working at El Camino, enrollment services dean set to retire end of the month
LGBTQIA+ Student Success Coordinator Kenny Simkins presents events that will celebrate El Camino College’s Pride Week starting on May 20 during the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, April 15. (Nick Miller | The Union)
Pride Week returns to El Camino in May
Polly Parks, an associate professor of biology, announces sign-ups for the Teaching Academy for Continuous Learning during the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, April 16 in the Distance Education Center. The goal is to teach skills faculty can apply to their classrooms come fall 2024 to create a more inclusive study space. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Summer program available for El Camino faculty to learn more inclusive teaching skills
Okinawan drumming group Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko - Los Angeles Branch performs during the Dr. Nadine Ishitani Hata Memorial Cherry Blossom Festival at the El Camino College Student Services Plaza on Tuesday, April 2. The festival included the reading of haiku by ECC creative writing students and Japanese treats from Kansha Creamery in Gardena. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Beating drums, haiku poetry: Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates spring season, former faculty
From left; Jacque Whited (representing Jackie Labouff), Candy Paula, Argelia Andrade, Mele Makalo, Rachel Pittock and Col. Mia Walsh pose in the East Dining Room after the March 27 reception. During the ceremony, the six awardees were honored and celebrated for their roles in advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion. (Erica Lee | The Union)
College honors women who advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Vandalism and theft reported in various places on campus
More in News
Juan Hernandez’s mother, Yajaira Hernandez, right, and his aunt, Stephanie Pineda, both gave victim impact statements in court at Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Downtown Los Angeles on Thursday, April 25. “I want you to look at Juan Carlos Hernandez’s picture, to imprint his face and name in your memory, so that you will never forget what you have done. You have taken away a bright future and left us with nothing but pain and sorrow,” Pineda said. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Men convicted of killing El Camino College student sentenced, face up to life in prison
Students walk by the Administration Building at El Camino College on Wednesday, April 24. (Raphael Richardson | The Union)
New club handbook policies spark concerns for students and faculty
Clery Act Compliance Coordinator Nina Wong, left, and El Camino Police Chief Michael Trevis talk about reporting crime data on colleges to improve campus safety during a media interview at the Campus Police Station on October 31, 2023. The El Camino crime log recorded three incidents of stalking on campus so far in 2024. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Stalking cases rise on campus
Members of the College Council discuss agenda items during a meeting at the Distance Education Room 166 on Monday, April 15. (Monroe Morrow | The Union)
Ghost guns added to list of prohibited weapons on campus
Meet the 2024 Student Trustee Candidates
El Camino College student Jahquist Williams, 22, looks at the new MyECC portal on his laptop in the Schauerman Library on Thursday, April 4. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
MyECC gets a complete makeover after 20 years
More in Police Beat
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Police Beat Feb. 27 to Mar. 1
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Police Beat Dec. 19 to Feb. 27
The front of the Campus Police station as seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Police Beat Dec. 5 to Dec. 10
The front of the Campus Police station as seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Police Beat Nov. 28 to Dec. 4
The front of the Campus Police station as seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Police Beat Nov. 14 to Nov. 28
An El Camino College campus police vehicle spotted near the Student Services Building on Feb. 22. (Khoury Williams | The Union)
Police Beat May 9 to May 25

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in