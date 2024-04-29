Theft, reckless driving cases reported across El Camino

Cases of theft, reckless driving and vandalism across the El Camino College campus were part of a total of of 15 crimes reported since the last Police Beat update on March 27.

Monday, March 25, reported at 4:28 p.m.

Two catalytic converters were stolen out of parking Lot C. The cases are open.

Tuesday, March 26, reported at 10:10 a.m.

An individual committed a racially-motivated assault at the Behavioral Science Building. The case is open.

Wednesday, March 27, reported at 9:15 a.m.

An individual was arrested for stealing a staircase evacuation chair at the Humanities Building.

Wednesday, March 27, reported at 6:16 p.m.

There was graffiti discovered at parking Lot C. The case is closed.

Tuesday, April 2, reported at 7:20 p.m.

Someone stole a catalytic converter at parking Lot C. The case is open.

Wednesday, April 3, reported at 9:05 a.m.

A loud noise disturbance was reported at the Student Health Center from the previous day. The case is closed.

Wednesday, April 3, reported at 10:50 a.m.

An individual committed forgery or fraud at the Administration Building. The case is open.

Wednesday, April 10, reported at 2:18 p.m.

An individual was accused of reckless driving at parking Lot C. The case is closed.

Friday, April 12, reported at 5:33 p.m.

A call was issued regarding weapons at the Music Building. The case is closed.

Monday, April 15, reported at 8:30 p.m.

An individual vandalized a cardboard box, resisted arrest and was given a trespass warning at the Industrial Technology Building. The individual has been arrested.

Tuesday, April 16, reported at 7:15 p.m.

An individual made criminal threats, resisted arrest twice, committed battery and battery of a peace officer twice and solicited lewd conduct. The individual has been arrested.

Tuesday, April 16, reported at 8:07 p.m.

A vehicular hit-and-run occurred in parking Lot C. The case is currently open.



Wednesday, April 17, reported at 2:58 p.m.

An individual was accused of reckless driving in the Construction Technology Building area. The case is closed.

Wednesday, April 17, reported at 6:47 p.m.



A vending machine was found vandalized at Cafe Camino. The case is currently closed.