The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Shifting gears: El Camino College students compete in LA Auto Draft event

Byline photo of Joseph Ramirez
By Joseph RamirezMay 15, 2024
More to Discover
More in News
View of the Gardena Cinema theater on Tuesday, May 14. When the Smoke Clears, the second episode in the Age of Embellished Relic, an American independent crimes series which will premiere exclusively at the theater on Thursday, May 16. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
El Camino student edits sound on film series set to premiere at local theater
Alfina Eull, 18, pre-engineering major and Honors Transfer Program student stands outside the Natural Science Building near an area where she discovered the slimy mollusks for her award-winning research project. (Olivia Sullivent | The Union)
El Camino students win top honors at community college research conference
Some of the architecture projects for the Southern California Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects competition outside of the Industry Technology Education Center on Tuesday, May 14. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Architecture students to present projects for competition
Dipte Patel, dean of counseling and student success, introduces herself at the Academic Senate meeting while standing next to Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith on Tuesday, May 7. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Student support program to continue despite low enrollment, budget cuts affecting El Camino
Darcie McClelland, vice president of educational policies, speaks to attendees at the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, May 7. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
El Camino to offer new video game production courses
El Camino College psychology professor Angela Simon leads the celebration of life of Gloria E. Miranda in the East Dining Room on Wednesday, May 8. “It’s okay to be sad,” she said. “We’re here to show love.” (Erica Lee | The Union)
An American pioneer: El Camino remembers former dean
More in Videos
Bond with the band: A day in the life of Willowake, SoCal's alternative indie-punk trio
The Schauerman Library: More than just a collection of books
'The Wiz,' gospel edition: Local dance company brings Wizard of Oz spin-off to El Camino
Beyond the classroom: Biology professor advocates for students, faculty
Bringing skate parks back to life: LA County hosts skating competition at Alondra Park
'A universal language': How music connects students on campus

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in