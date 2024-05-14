The student news site of El Camino College

Architecture students to present projects for competition

Byline photo of Joseph Ramirez
By Joseph RamirezMay 14, 2024
Some+of+the+architecture+projects+for+the+Southern+California+Chapter+of+the+National+Organization+of+Minority+Architects+competition+outside+of+the+Industry+Technology+Education+Center+on+Tuesday%2C+May+14.+%28Eddy+Cermeno+%7C+The+Union%29
Some of the architecture projects for the Southern California Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects competition outside of the Industry Technology Education Center on Tuesday, May 14. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

Protests at the University of Southern California relocated an architecture competition for students to El Camino College.

On campus protests and encampments at USC over the Israel-Hamas war in the last few weeks have caused disruptions to classes and graduation ceremonies.

The Southern California Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects organized the contest where students from different colleges in Los Angeles will show off their architecture projects.

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 15 in the Industry Technology Education Center.

According to the organization’s mission statement, SoCalNOMA “seeks to advance and support the education and careers of those who have been historically underrepresented in the field of architecture and various allied design and build professionals.”

One of the El Camino faculty involved with the competition is Reuben Jacobs, 59, who teaches architecture classes.

“I taught at El Camino College from 1994 to 1999 and came back in 2018 and have been teaching again ever since,” Jacobs said.

Some projects from El Camino students are already on display outside the ITEC and several buckets associated with another project are inside the building.
