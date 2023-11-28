The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Police Beat Nov. 14 to Nov. 28

By Emily BarreraNovember 28, 2023
The+front+of+the+Campus+Police+station+as+seen+on+Friday%2C+Sept.+15%2C+2023.+%28Delfino+Camacho+%7C+The+Union%29
The front of the Campus Police station as seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)

A total of 10 crimes have been reported since the last Police Beat on Nov. 14

Tuesday, Nov. 14, reported at 11:54 a.m.

A suspect was arrested on a count of domestic violence that occurred in parking Lot K.

Thursday, Nov. 16, reported at 1:30 p.m.

A battery occurred in parking Lot A. The case is currently open and under investigation.

Tuesday, Nov. 21, reported at 9:56 a.m.

A reckless driver was driving through parking Lot L. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Tuesday, Nov. 21, reported at 1:19 p.m.

A vehicular hit and run occurred in parking Lot H. The case is currently open and under investigation.

Tuesday, Nov. 21, reported at 5:49 p.m.

A verbal disturbance involving criminal threats occurred in the Industry and Technology Education Center. The suspect has been referred for discipline.

Wednesday, Nov. 22, reported at 9:55 a.m.

Miscellaneous items were stolen from the Pool and Classroom Complex. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Wednesday, Nov. 22, reported at 1 p.m.

An individual’s cell phone was stolen in the Arts Complex. The case is currently open and under investigation.

Wednesday, Nov. 22, reported at 1:49 p.m.

An individual was issued a warning and has been referred for discipline after trespassing in the Student Services Building.

Wednesday, Nov. 22, reported at 2:05 p.m.

A suspect was arrested for criminal threats at the Bookstore.

Friday, Nov. 24, reported at 8:08 a.m.

A vending machine was vandalized outside the Bookstore. The case is closed.

 

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in