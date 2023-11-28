Police Beat Nov. 14 to Nov. 28

A total of 10 crimes have been reported since the last Police Beat on Nov. 14

Tuesday, Nov. 14, reported at 11:54 a.m.

A suspect was arrested on a count of domestic violence that occurred in parking Lot K.

Thursday, Nov. 16, reported at 1:30 p.m.

A battery occurred in parking Lot A. The case is currently open and under investigation.

Tuesday, Nov. 21, reported at 9:56 a.m.

A reckless driver was driving through parking Lot L. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Tuesday, Nov. 21, reported at 1:19 p.m.

A vehicular hit and run occurred in parking Lot H. The case is currently open and under investigation.

Tuesday, Nov. 21, reported at 5:49 p.m.

A verbal disturbance involving criminal threats occurred in the Industry and Technology Education Center. The suspect has been referred for discipline.

Wednesday, Nov. 22, reported at 9:55 a.m.

Miscellaneous items were stolen from the Pool and Classroom Complex. The case has been resolved and is now closed.

Wednesday, Nov. 22, reported at 1 p.m.

An individual’s cell phone was stolen in the Arts Complex. The case is currently open and under investigation.

Wednesday, Nov. 22, reported at 1:49 p.m.

An individual was issued a warning and has been referred for discipline after trespassing in the Student Services Building.

Wednesday, Nov. 22, reported at 2:05 p.m.

A suspect was arrested for criminal threats at the Bookstore.

Friday, Nov. 24, reported at 8:08 a.m.

A vending machine was vandalized outside the Bookstore. The case is closed.