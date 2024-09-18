The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
Categories:

Hit-and-runs, assaults, theft cases reported across El Camino

By Seph PetersSeptember 18, 2024
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

Saturday, Sept. 14, reported at 4:07 p.m.

A case of vehicular vandalism occurred between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. in parking Lot J. The case is open.

Saturday, Sept. 14, reported at 6:04 a.m.

An individual’s clothes and cell phone were stolen in parking Lot D. The case is open.

Thursday, Sept. 12, reported at 12:55 p.m.

An aggravated assault occurred at the Behavioral Science building. The case is listed as open and has been referred for discipline.

Thursday, Sept. 12, reported at 1:35 p.m.

A vehicular hit-and-run occurred on campus during the day in parking Lot C. The case is open.

Thursday, Sept. 12, reported at 1:10 p.m.

An aggravated assault occurred on campus during the day in parking Lot C. The case is open.

Tuesday, Sept. 10, reported at 2:56 p.m.

A vehicular hit-and-run was reported to have happened during the day in parking Lot C. The case is still open.

Monday, Sept. 9, reported at 2:29 p.m.

An individual committed a vehicular hit-and-run in the morning in parking Lot C. The case is open.

Monday, Sept. 9, reported at 1:03 p.m.

An individual committed a vehicular hit-and-run between 9:30 a.m. and 1:02 p.m. in parking Lot H. The case is open.

Friday, Sept. 6, reported at 8:46 a.m.

A petty theft occurred between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. on the Baseball Field. The case is open.

Wednesday, Sept. 4, reported at 11:44 a.m.

A verbal disturbance and battery was reported in the Life Sciences building. The case is open.

Tuesday, Aug. 27, reported at 3:04 p.m.

An individual committed a vehicular hit-and-run between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. in parking Lot L. The case is open.

Tuesday, Aug. 27, reported at 2:08 p.m.

An individual committed a vehicular hit-and-run during the day in parking Lot C. The case is open.

Print this Story
Tags:
More to Discover
More in News
Barber Alajowan Edwards gives a haircut during Dr. Parrish Geary's Barbershop Talks hosted by the Men of Color Action Network on Wednesday, Sept. 18 at the Student Equity and Achievement Center. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
Cuts and conversations: Barbershop Talks inspire students
The Vice President of Academic Affairs Carlos Lopez presents a PowerPoint slide about Block Schedules to the Academic Senate on Sept. 17. Lopez said students and employees at El Camino often have to juggle a lot during Thanksgiving. (Angel Pasillas | The Union)
Proposed calendar change won't take effect in upcoming school year
A customer waits to order food from The Surfer Truck on Thursday, Sept. 5 by the Social Sciences Building. The Surfer Truck is one of many food options owned by Best Food Trucks, which has a partnership with Pacific Dining, the food management company that oversees dining at El Camino College. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Food trucks return to El Camino, offering a variety of dining options
The victim in a physical altercation is attended to by an El Camino College Police Department officer in Lot C on Thursday, Sept. 12 on the third floor of the parking lot where the altercation took place. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Tensions boil in Parking Lot C
Representatives of Barkada, a club making its debut at El Camino College's campus serve Filipino food at a table during Club Rush on Wednesday, Sept. 11 on the Library Lawn. The three-day event began on Monday, Sept. 9, which showcased at least 50 clubs. Barkada welcomes students of all backgrounds to learn about Philippine culture and connect with each other. (Rhiannon Ellis | The Union)
Clubs galore: El Camino's Club Rush sparks connections and community
Two El Camino College police cadets patrol the Library Lawn on a golf cart on Wednesday, Sept. 11. (Elliott Bullock II | The Union)
El Camino switches to a new emergency alert system
More in Police Beat
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Hit-and-runs, assaults, theft cases reported across El Camino
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Public intoxication, indecent exposure, theft cases reported across El Camino
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Verbal disturbances, theft, indecent exposure cases reported across El Camino
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Indecent exposure, vandalism reported on campus
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Theft, reckless driving cases reported across El Camino
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Vandalism, theft reported in various places on campus