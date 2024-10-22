The student news site of El Camino College

Stalking, burglary, theft reported across El Camino College

By Seph PetersOctober 22, 2024
An El Camino College Police Department vehicle idles by the PE and Athletics Field on Friday, Oct. 18. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)

Cases involving a hit-and-run, stalking and burglary have been reported across the El Camino College campus since the last Police Beat update on Oct. 17.

Thursday, Oct. 17, reported at 2:08 p.m.

A vehicular hit-and-run occurred in parking Lot C at noon. The case is closed.

Wednesday, Oct. 16, reported at 3:44 p.m.

A stalking occurred at 6 p.m. near the Schauerman Library on Sept. 24 and was reported on Oct.16. A CSA report was filed.

Tuesday, Oct. 15, reported at 3:43 p.m.

A scooter was stolen at 1 p.m. in the Center for Applied Technology Building. The case is open.

Tuesday, Oct. 15, reported at 3:40 p.m.

The burglary of a wallet occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the Student Services Building. The case is open.

