Stalking, burglary, theft reported across El Camino College

Cases involving a hit-and-run, stalking and burglary have been reported across the El Camino College campus since the last Police Beat update on Oct. 17.

Thursday, Oct. 17, reported at 2:08 p.m.

A vehicular hit-and-run occurred in parking Lot C at noon. The case is closed.

Wednesday, Oct. 16, reported at 3:44 p.m.

A stalking occurred at 6 p.m. near the Schauerman Library on Sept. 24 and was reported on Oct.16. A CSA report was filed.

Tuesday, Oct. 15, reported at 3:43 p.m.

A scooter was stolen at 1 p.m. in the Center for Applied Technology Building. The case is open.

Tuesday, Oct. 15, reported at 3:40 p.m.

The burglary of a wallet occurred around 1:30 p.m. in the Student Services Building. The case is open.