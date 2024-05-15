The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

El Camino student edits sound on film series set to premiere at local theater

Byline photo of Eddy Cermeno
By Eddy CermenoMay 15, 2024
View+of+the+Gardena+Cinema+theater+on+Tuesday%2C+May+14.+When+the+Smoke+Clears%2C+the+second+episode+in+the+Age+of+Embellished+Relic%2C+an+American+independent+crimes+series+which+will+premiere+exclusively+at+the+theater+on+Thursday%2C+May+16.+%28Eddy+Cermeno+%7C+The+Union%29
View of the Gardena Cinema theater on Tuesday, May 14. “When the Smoke Clears,” the second episode in the “Age of Embellished Relic,” an American independent crimes series which will premiere exclusively at the theater on Thursday, May 16. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

The second episode in a film series an El Camino College student helped make will premiere exclusively at the Gardena Cinema on Thursday, May 16 at 9 p.m.

Age of Embellished Relic” is an American independent crime series where the character named Relic Hernandez is a wanted man accused of stealing from a record label but his enemies have no idea what he is willing to do for revenge.

Aamir Wells, general music major, 18, worked on the second episode “When the Smoke Clears” as an audio engineer with a focus on composing multiple music pieces on the soundtrack.

Wells has always had a fascination with music and wants to pursue a career in music through sound aspects, such as voice engineering, in television shows and movies.

After working on the film, Wells learned to get others’ opinions on his work to get new perspectives.

“As an artist, you can be super critical of your own work, one piece you think is bad but others think it’s amazing,” Wells said. “Never hold yourself back based on your own criticism.”

The second episode of the series will premiere after Singles Night at 6 p.m., an event for single people to attend and meet others for potential relationships and dates.

Poster for the film "When the Smoke Clears" which is the second episode of the "Age of Embellished Relic," an American independent crime series. The episode will premiere exclusively at the Gardena Cinema on Thursday, May 16. (Photo courtesy of Aamir Wells, El Camino College general music major, who helped work on the film)
Poster for the film “When the Smoke Clears” which is the second episode of the “Age of Embellished Relic,” an American independent crime series. The episode will premiere exclusively at the Gardena Cinema on Thursday, May 16. (Photo courtesy of Aamir Wells, El Camino College general music major, who helped work on the film)

One $15 ticket purchase will give attendees entry to both the Singles Night event and the film premiere.

A summary of the first episode will be shown before the premiere so viewers can be caught up on the story of the series.

A few takeaways Wells said he wants viewers of the film to have is to “always make time for what you enjoy” and to take things one step a day.

“It may take longer but you will reach and cross the finish line,” Wells said.

Tickets are available to purchase online and in person at the Gardena Cinema box office.

 
More to Discover
More in Daily News
Alfina Eull, 18, pre-engineering major and Honors Transfer Program student stands outside the Natural Science Building near an area where she discovered the slimy mollusks for her award-winning research project. (Olivia Sullivent | The Union)
El Camino students win top honors at community college research conference
Some of the architecture projects for the Southern California Chapter of the National Organization of Minority Architects competition outside of the Industry Technology Education Center on Tuesday, May 14. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
Architecture students to present projects for competition
Dipte Patel, dean of counseling and student success, introduces herself at the Academic Senate meeting while standing next to Academic Senate President Charlene Brewer-Smith on Tuesday, May 7. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Student support program to continue despite low enrollment, budget cuts affecting El Camino
Darcie McClelland, vice president of educational policies, speaks to attendees at the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, May 7. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
El Camino to offer new video game production courses
El Camino College psychology professor Angela Simon leads the celebration of life of Gloria E. Miranda in the East Dining Room on Wednesday, May 8. “It’s okay to be sad,” she said. “We’re here to show love.” (Erica Lee | The Union)
An American pioneer: El Camino remembers former dean
Voting underway to elect new Inter-Club Council cabinet
More in News
El Camino College graduating students line up to receive their diploma during the commencement ceremony that took place on June 9, 2023. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
El Camino cancels student commencement speech, student government objects
College warns students, 'don't use Al for scholarship essay'
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Indecent exposure, vandalism reported on campus
Los Angeles Sparks forward Monique Billings, left, and guard Aari McDonald, middle, prepare to speak to the media in El Camino College’s Gymnasium on Wednesday, May 1. The Sparks rent the Gymnasium as the site for their training camp for the 2024 WNBA season. El Camino College is considering increasing facilities rentals as one of the revenue-generating strategies to address the $20-million budget deficit. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
El Camino to slash $40 million from budget as it faces major deficit
El Camino College student Kayla Williams waits to purchase a snack from a vending machine outside the Bookstore on Thursday, March 21. (Miliana Cienfuegos | The Union)
Campus vending machines not working, students say
Former Union Editor-in-Chief Delfino Camacho holds up his first-place award plaques in front of the journalism department trophy case in the Humanities Building at El Camino College on Wednesday, April 17. Camacho won multiple awards, including first place in Best Headline Portfolio and Multimedia Package. “Even when I’m gone and graduated, I left a little bit of my mark here just like everyone else did,” he said. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
El Camino journalism program recognized with numerous national, statewide awards
More in Recent Stories
The statement posted on the Associated Students Organizations Instagram account on Thursday, May 2, was signed by ASO President Jose Merino. (Nasai Rivas | The Union)
Student organization releases statement in support of First Amendment, criticizes state colleges over protest response
Los Angeles County Sheriffs assist in an emergency distress call from the Metro Line that runs through Crenshaw and Redondo Beach Boulevards on Monday, April 29. The call was in response to an elderly woman on the bus threatening and physically pushing passengers and the driver. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Woman threatens passengers, driver on bus near El Camino, riders say
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Theft, reckless driving cases reported across El Camino
Robin Dreizler gives a speech to family, friends and colleagues in celebration of his retirement in the East Dining Room at El Camino College on Wednesday, April 17. (Nick Miller | The Union)
After nearly three decades working at El Camino, enrollment services dean set to retire end of the month
LGBTQIA+ Student Success Coordinator Kenny Simkins presents events that will celebrate El Camino College’s Pride Week starting on May 20 during the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, April 15. (Nick Miller | The Union)
Pride Week returns to El Camino in May
Polly Parks, an associate professor of biology, announces sign-ups for the Teaching Academy for Continuous Learning during the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, April 16 in the Distance Education Center. The goal is to teach skills faculty can apply to their classrooms come fall 2024 to create a more inclusive study space. (Erica Lee | The Union)
Summer program available for El Camino faculty to learn more inclusive teaching skills

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in