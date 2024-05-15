El Camino student edits sound on film series set to premiere at local theater

View of the Gardena Cinema theater on Tuesday, May 14. “When the Smoke Clears,” the second episode in the “Age of Embellished Relic,” an American independent crimes series which will premiere exclusively at the theater on Thursday, May 16. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)

The second episode in a film series an El Camino College student helped make will premiere exclusively at the Gardena Cinema on Thursday, May 16 at 9 p.m.

“Age of Embellished Relic” is an American independent crime series where the character named Relic Hernandez is a wanted man accused of stealing from a record label but his enemies have no idea what he is willing to do for revenge.

Aamir Wells, general music major, 18, worked on the second episode “When the Smoke Clears” as an audio engineer with a focus on composing multiple music pieces on the soundtrack.

Wells has always had a fascination with music and wants to pursue a career in music through sound aspects, such as voice engineering, in television shows and movies.

After working on the film, Wells learned to get others’ opinions on his work to get new perspectives.

“As an artist, you can be super critical of your own work, one piece you think is bad but others think it’s amazing,” Wells said. “Never hold yourself back based on your own criticism.”

The second episode of the series will premiere after Singles Night at 6 p.m., an event for single people to attend and meet others for potential relationships and dates.

One $15 ticket purchase will give attendees entry to both the Singles Night event and the film premiere.

A summary of the first episode will be shown before the premiere so viewers can be caught up on the story of the series.

A few takeaways Wells said he wants viewers of the film to have is to “always make time for what you enjoy” and to take things one step a day.

“It may take longer but you will reach and cross the finish line,” Wells said.