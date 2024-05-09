The student news site of El Camino College

College warns students, ‘don’t use Al for scholarship essay’

By Kinzie MalonyMay 9, 2024

The El Camino Scholarships Office will inform scholarship applicants in September they are not allowed to use AI while writing the “Tell your Story” essay which is part of the requirements.

 

The Scholarships Office can check if AI is being used.

 

“We have even gotten two student applications that had the same essay submission because they put the same prompt into ChatGPT and submitted it,” Scholarship Specialist of the El Camino Foundation Team Theresa Clifford said. “It’s honestly so sad.”

 

El Camino College has 600 scholarships available for students enrolling in and transferring out of the college.

 

Current students returning in the fall semester can start applying for scholarships from Sept. 9 to Dec. 23 by filling out a form in their MyECC account.

 

“Only around 1,200 students apply for scholarships,” Executive Director of the El Camino Foundation Team Andrea Sala said. “There are thousands of students on campus. If all of them applied, at least half would be able to get one.”

 

On May 16, El Camino is hosting a Scholarship Dinner for students to meet the partnerships that supply them with their scholarships and funds, Sala said.

 

“El Camino College gave away $900,000 in scholarships just within the last fall [semester], that’s almost a million dollars spent on just helping people,” Sala said.

 

The Scholarship Office emails all students individually about available scholarships at El Camino along with putting up flyers and signs to get the word out.

 

“All you have to do is go to MyECC and select the scholarship application under a drop-down menu listed. You answer some very easy questions like your name, student ID, major and then write a small essay on your life story so we better understand you,” Sala said.

 

The electronic form will automatically put each individual’s application into different boxes. This helps separate students into categories where they are most likely to receive a scholarship.

 

“They have to have a minimum 2.0 GPA and not only enrolled, but have completed a minimum six cumulative units prior to applying,” Clifford said.

According to a Scholarship Office General Information flier, all scholarships are either non-transferable or transferable. “Non-transferable means that all funds must be used at El Camino College while transferable funds transfer to a four-year university or accredited, certificated vocational institution.”

 

The average scholarship money awarded to students is around $1,000. Transferable scholarships will have more than the average amount, Clifford said.

 

“You can only get one scholarship unless they are transferring out cause it can be more expensive,” Sala said.

 

When the scholarships are received, the Scholarship Office won’t give each student a check; they will give a set of money on a card that can only be used at the Bookstore and the rest of the funds will be sent to the college for classes.

 

According to the El Camino College Foundation Scholarship Program booklet that lists all of the partnerships from funding, donations and scholarships, there are a total of 36 partnerships including Skechers, Kinecta, AT&T, Providence Little Company of Mary, Honda and others.

 

Scholarships available for students to apply for can be found on the El Camino website. Students can start applying for scholarships on Sept. 9 when the 2025-26 Scholarship Application opens.
