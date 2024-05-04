Campus vending machines not working, students say

“Out of stock.”

This is what the vending machines near Café Camino say yet the products being offered can be seen through the glass.

Some of the vending machines have been malfunctioning, resulting in some students going out of their way to avoid some vending machines.

The Union started checking the vending machines on Feb. 21 and found some of the machines are still malfunctioning as of May 2.

The malfunctions are causing students to spend more than they should because the ones they buy don’t get dispensed.

“I walk to the vending machines in the library even though the cafeteria ones are much closer,” Cassandra Myers, 20, biology major, said. “The snacks either never come out or get stuck, which means I have to buy something else to knock it out of place.”

El Camino’s vending machines are cashless. Christine Yousefi, Bookstore worker and cashier, said she estimates that this stops four out of 10 of students from using cash. Having the machines constantly broken drives away the 60% of students who use a card or Apple Pay.

“[Apple Pay] is already on their phones and it’s easier since no one wants to carry their wallet around,” Yousefi said.

The vending machine by Café Camino is a high-traffic area. The Union observed 36 students walk by it in a span of 30 minutes on March 13. Five students approached the machine while three attempted to use it.

One student kicked the machine before walking away. The student did not want to answer any questions or give any information.

Another student, psychology major Mikiaya McNeal, 19, said, “They are never working so I don’t even bother to look at what’s inside.”

Myers said the point of using a vending machine is the quickness and convenience of getting food and drinks when walking to class. “They are always broken though so they don’t really do what they are supposed to do,” Myers said.

The card readers are the only option to purchase items from a vending machine since they do not accept any cash payment options.

“It either rejects my card or says the machine is empty even though you can see that it is full,” Alia Nada, 18, cosmetology major, said.

The food options at Café Camino and El Cappuccino are provided by Pacific Dining Food Services Management but the vending machines are provided by a different company.

“The vending machines have nothing to do with the Food Services Committee nor the food contract,” Julie Bourlier, bookstore director and Food Service Committee member, said.

The vending machines are provided by First Class Vending, she said.

According to the First Class Vending website, “First Class Vending is here to walk the talk” regarding easy repairs and checkups on their products.

“There has been a lot of vandalism [in February and early March], that could be the reason the machines aren’t working,” Veronica Fletcher, First Class Vending supervisor said. “We will dispatch a repair tech to check all the machines.”

According to published police beats on The Union website, some vending machines across campus have been vandalized from December to February. On April 17, a vending machine outside of Café Camino was found vandalized.

Fletcher said First Class Vending is looking into the issue and if anyone has a problem they can be reached by the number or zipper assist on a sticker in the top left corner of the vending machines.

“If someone loses their money we will go repair the machine and refund the person. We offer refunds through Cash App, Venmo, or mailed cash. If they use their card we can transfer the money over within three days or less,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said she was not aware of these problems from El Camino or the students who have had personal experiences with the machines.

“We can’t fix something if we don’t know it needs fixing,” Fletcher said.