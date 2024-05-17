El Camino music groups to preview Carnegie Hall performance

The El Camino College Symphony, Chorale, Concert Choir and Women’s Chorus will perform their Spring Concert at the Carnegie Hall in New York City on Saturday, May 25.

A preview of the concert will happen at the Marsee Auditorium on Saturday, May 18 at 8 p.m.

More than 200 members of the music department and alumni will contribute to the Carnegie Hall Concert Preview.

The Symphony, Concert Choir and Women’s Chorus will be performing Mozart’s Mass in C Major, K. 317, more popularly known as the “Coronation Mass.”

El Camino Director of Choral and Orchestral Activities Joanna Medawar Nachef and the Joanna Medawar Nachef Singers will perform spiritual and gospel songs with alumni and current students.

Nachef will conduct the Symphony Orchestra’s performance of “Coronation Mass” at Carnegie Hall.

“[This] is my first year performing in the Women’s Choir, but many of the women have returned to choir in the last two decades… there is a sense of community worth having,” Women’s Chorus member Valerie Davis said.

Soyun Kang, El Camino music lecturer and conductor, will be leading the concert choir for the Korean composition “Arirang.”

Alumnus and conductor Sam Tejada will lead the 50-voice choir “Sons of Thunder” in a Spanish gospel performance.

Lebanese conductor Georges Tomb will conduct the El Camino Symphony in the 2017 United Nations-commissioned overture “United Against Violence” and his composition “Memorial Bow” to close the performance.