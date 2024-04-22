Pride Week returns to El Camino in May

LGBTQIA+ Student Success Coordinator Kenny Simkins presents events that will celebrate El Camino College’s Pride Week starting on May 20 during the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, April 15. (Nick Miller | The Union)

“Drag Bingo,” “LGBTQIA+ Prom” and “Lavender Graduation” are just some of the events happening to celebrate El Camino College’s Pride Week starting May 20.

LGBTQIA+ Student Success Coordinator Kenny Simkins presented the events at the Board of Trustees meeting on Monday, April 15.

Simkims said the “LQBTQIA+ Prom” will happen on Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m. in Room 204 of the Communications Building.

“Some of the people at the LGBTQIA+ Prom last year were just students who did not have the experience of a real prom because of COVID-19,” Simkins said during the meeting.

“This prom is not your ‘classic’ prom in which the men dress up in tuxedos while the girls wear dresses,” Simkins said, “but instead an event where anyone can wear anything of their choosing.”

“This prom is for both the LQBTQIA+ community and allies,” Simkins said.

“Drag Bingo” will kick off the celebrations on May 20. “[Gender Sexuality Alliance] Karaoke” and a movie night will happen on May 21. “Joe Bell,” a movie about a father who walked across the U.S. in a crusade after his gay son was bullied, will be shown.

There will also be a “Walk In My Shoes” art installation and El Camino’s “Lavender Graduation” on May 22.

On May 23, El Camino will host the “Pride Festival” along with the “[Gender Sexuality Alliance] Pajama Themed Movie Night.”