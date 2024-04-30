Woman threatens passengers, driver on bus near El Camino, riders say

A woman pushed and screamed at passengers and the driver on a bus that runs through Crenshaw Boulevard on Monday, April 29, riders said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department pulled up behind the bus flashing emergency signals at the Crenshaw and Redondo Beach Boulevard bus stop at approximately 1 p.m. where passengers flooded out.

The woman, described as elderly, exited the bus at a previous stop before the sheriffs came to assist.

Yoshi Drayden, a 27-year-old passenger on the bus said the woman was pushing by people and threatening them through multiple stops.

“She was on there yelling like a maniac,” Drayden said. “She tried to shove me a bit when she was getting on.”

Drayden joked that he’s a rather big guy so she was unable to harm him but did mention that the driver seemed “shaken up.”

The Union attempted to speak to the L.A. County Sheriffs and the Metro supervisor who were at the scene but both declined to comment.