Student organization releases statement in support of First Amendment, criticizes state colleges over protest response

The statement posted on the Associated Students Organization’s Instagram account on Thursday, May 2, was signed by ASO President Jose Merino. (Nasai Rivas | The Union)

The El Camino College Associated Students Organization announced support for the First Amendment in a statement regarding the protests on college campuses across the U.S.

The ASO also criticized the California higher education system’s role in the protests.

“We are disappointed to see the actions of college administrators in the University of California and California State University systems regarding the student assemblies,” the ASO statement said. “We hope to see a change in approach.”

ASO’s statement was posted on its Instagram account Thursday, May 2.

The statement comes at a time of mass protests across colleges and universities around the nation in response to the war in Gaza and Israel’s conduct in the war. The protesters also call for their respective colleges to cut ties with companies doing business with Israel.

The ASO criticized recent violence on campus between protestors, counter-protestors and local police forces.

“We are appalled by the recent violence that is occurring at these different institutions,” the statement said.

The ASO further criticized California’s higher education systems by recognizing the universities’ opposition to student protests.

In addition to the support of the First Amendment, the organization’s outgoing and incoming leadership also issued a message to the El Camino administration.

“[We] hope that El Camino College administration will put student safety and student rights at the forefront of their response should a peaceful assembly occur,” the statement said.