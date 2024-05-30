The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

El Camino’s movie club to showcase student-made films

By Katie VolkMay 30, 2024
Scene+One+Film+Club+President+Aiden+Ross%2C+20%2C+hosts+the+last+club+meeting+on+May+21%2C+2024%2C+just+days+before+%E2%80%9CFilm+Fest.%E2%80%9D+The+event+will+feature+numerous+club+members%E2%80%99+short+films+on+May+31.+%E2%80%9CA+lot+of+these+filmmakers+are+first+time+filmmakers%2C+Ross+said.+%28Katie+Volk+%7C+The+Union%29
Scene One Film Club President Aiden Ross, 20, hosts the last club meeting on May 21, 2024, just days before “Film Fest.” The event will feature numerous club members’ short films on May 31. “A lot of these filmmakers are first time filmmakers,” Ross said. (Katie Volk | The Union)

The Scene One Film Club will celebrate its student filmmakers by showcasing student-made short films at its upcoming event.

The club will host “Film Fest” on Friday, May 31 at 5 p.m., in the East Dining Hall above the Bookstore.

This event is free for all attendees and food and drinks will be provided as well.

“I hope that [attendees] will see how creative everyone is…maybe this will spark their creativity in them,” Victoria Crudup, a 19-year-old film major and event planner for the club, said. “You don’t have to be just a filmmaker to make a film.”

Aiden Ross, Scene One FIlm Club’s president and 20-year-old communications major, said participants were given “Horror Mockumentary” as a starting point. However, filmmakers were not confined to this genre.

“We accept a variety of films,” Ross said. “But a lot of the films probably won’t be under that category.”

Ross will showcase his 15-minute film,”Steamboat Honey,” at the event.

According to Ross, the annual film screening event has been a long-standing tradition for many years within the club.

“I think there have been over 10 [Film Fests],” Ross said. “This club is ancient.”

Crudup said she started organizing the event last fall. Many factors had to be considered for the event to take place, making the process challenging, she said.

“We needed to decide on a time, date, and theme,” Crudup said. “We decided on how many movies were going to be submitted, the eligibility requirements and some of the awards that could be received.”

Following the screening of the films, awards will be distributed among the filmmakers, including awards for Best Director, Best Picture, Best Screenplay and Best Hair and Makeup.

“We will be doing a kind of an Oscar ceremony,” Ross said. “These awards will recognize a lot of these films that were made.”

Crudup said “Film Fest” was funded by El Camino’s Inter-Club Council. A budget request was submitted to ICC, which then provided the club with finances to purchase decorations for the event.

“That’s how we got the table cloths, red carpets, centerpieces, as well as anything else we might be providing,” Crudup said.

Michael McDermit, an English professor and the club’s adviser, said he is eager to watch the films students have created since last fall. According to McDermit, “Film Fest” fosters creativity and generates a supportive environment that encourages students to make their own films.

McDermit’s 10-minute documentary, “The Dormant Language of Love,” will be shown during the event along with other student-produced films.

“I can’t wait to see the films the students came up with that they’ve been working on all year,” McDermit said. “Above all, I love the support that everyone shows from each other.”

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Registered nurse and event organizer Lina Berrio, left, paints her pot along with student Liliana Romero in the Student Health Center Conference Room on May 28, 2024. Berrio organized the event to help students destress from finals week. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Painting stress away: Amid final exams, students relax through art
Danielle Kabboul, 19, is the incoming Associated Students Organization president. Kabboul, former Speech and Debate Club president, said joining ASO was her way of giving back to everybody. Kabboul will take office as ASO president this fall.“Through my time at El Camino, a lot of people have accepted me into their communities and I want to make that a more common thing that students are lucky enough to find, she said. (Kinzie Malony | The Union)
Finding community: Incoming student government president shares her college journey
Michele Perez, full-time professor for the radiologic technology program, will take the reins of program director once Dawn Charman retires at the end of the semester. Perez will be the third director in the program since it started over 30 years ago. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
From law to X-rays: El Camino alum takes the reins as radiology director
Bathroom Break: Top 5 restrooms on campus in comfort and cleanliness
Bathroom Break: Top 5 restrooms on campus in comfort and cleanliness
Bookstore cat Agatha Christie curls up next to some children’s books at Dave’s Olde Book Shop in Torrance on May 7. This friendly feline is always at the bookstore welcoming customers, sniffing new donations and exploring the many aisles available at the store. (Angela Osorio | The Union)
In the South Bay, small bookstores thrive
Falafel is one of many halal foods sold by King Mediterrano, located in Torrance near El Camino College. Falafel is a deep-fried ball or patty made from legumes. (Joshua Flores | The Union)
Appetizing and Allowed: 5 halal food establishments near El Camino
More in Previews
Photo courtesy of A24 Films.
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' to be screened Friday, May 26
A screenshot of the promotional digital flyer for Amélie The Musical, captured from the official El Camino College Center for the Arts webpage.
'Amélie The Musical': Stage adaptation of 2001 French film set to open this semester
ECC theater department to present rock musical Spring Awakening
ECC Center for the Arts to present ‘The Shop Around the Corner' play
ECC Studio Jazz Band musicians to perform in classical, jazz ensemble
'Psycho Beach Party' marks return of in-person performances at El Camino

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in