Warriors now 4-1 in men’s soccer conference games after victory over Pasadena City

In a South Coast Conference matchup, El Camino prevailed over Pasadena City 5-0, walking off their home turf with four wins and one loss in conference play, bringing their overall record to 12-2.

Sophomore forward Mario Carlos finished the game with one goal and two assists. “We have high expectations. For us, we need to win every game,” Carlos said.

Freshman forward Jovanny Mejia, who also scored a goal praised his team on the win.

“I feel like today was a great win for all of us. We’ve built a lot of chemistry. We definitely gained a lot of confidence from this match. It was a good win,” Mejia said

El Camino will face East Los Angeles on Friday, Oct. 21 at 4 p.m. at home in conference play.