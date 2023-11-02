The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Students learn the art of papel picado for Dia de los Muertos

By Ethan BalderasNovember 1, 2023
Art+student+Patrick+Hahn+revealing+their+design+pattern+during+the+paper+mache+Papel+Picado+workshop+on+Oct+19.+%28Ethan+Balderas+%7C+The+Union%29
Art student Patrick Hahn revealing their design pattern during the paper mache Papel Picado workshop on Oct 19. (Ethan Balderas | The Union)

The El Camino College Art Gallery celebrated the vibrant Mexican tradition of Dia de los Muertos on Oct. 19, by offering students the opportunity to practice papel picado, a traditional folk art practiced across Mexico.

Papel picado is commonly seen as decoration during the Mexican holiday of Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, which is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2.

Handcrafted with attention to detail, the art style encapsulates the essence of the colorful holiday. Translated to punched paper, the practice involves creating holes in specialized paper to create intricate designs and patterns.

A common papel picado design is the skeleton, representing the joyous remembrance of departed loved ones.

Associated Students Organization Senator of Fine Arts Dulce Stein said the papel picado practice is a testament to the fusion of art and culture, adding a touch of authentic, festive spirit to the Dia de los Muertos celebration.

 

papel+picado-9
Gallery4 Photos
Art student Jade Jaime learning and working on a design she was taught during the Papel Picado workshop on Oct 19. (Ethan Balderas | The Union)
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
Volunteers, workers and art students honor those who have passed by setting up an altar and creating a Dia De Los Muertos exhibit at the Arts Complex on Nov. 1. ( Isabelle Ibarra | The Union)
Dia de los Muertos and what it means to students at El Camino
Work-study students assist in gallery storage after the fall ICC Club Rush on Wednesday, Sept.6. (Osvin Suazo | The Union)
New Arts Complex overcomes design difficulties to offer new features for students
A variety of pumpkins, all decorated differently, were seen on display in the Student Services Center at El Camino College on Monday, Oct. 30. (Nathaniel Thompson | The Union)
Petrifying Pumpkins: Winners announced in 6th annual Halloween decorating contest
Thanos Barreas, the co-founder, spots the ICC representative, Ace Reyes, as he bench presses in the Pool Classroom Building on Wednesday, Oct. 25. (Joshua Flores | The Union)
Clubs on campus: The Weightlifting Club, pumping iron and spirits
Club members and new attendees listen to a speaker during a Child Development Club meeting on Monday, Sept. 25. (Renzo Arnazzi | The Union)
Clubs on Campus: The Child Development Club
Magatte and Malik Sow play the drums from West Africa during the First Annual World of Music Festival at the Haag Recital Hall on Thursday, Oct. 12. (Katie Volk | The Union)
The First Annual World of Music Festival entertains and educates
More in Photos
Decorated pumpkins showcased in the Student Services Building at El Camino College on Monday, Oct. 31. The Veterans Service Program hosted the contest and chose three winners along with a presidents choice. (Khallid Muhsin | The Union)
Gallery: 'Fa-BOO-lous' pumpkins
Sophomore forward Mario Carlos (9) attempts to get past a Pasadena City defender during an Oct. 18, South Coast Conference matchup held at El Camino College. Carlos scored a goal during the second period of play. We have high expectations. For us, we need to win every game, Carlos said. El Camino will play another home conference game on Friday, Oct. 21, against East Los Angeles at 4 p.m. (Greg Fontanilla | The Union)
Warriors now 4-1 in men’s soccer conference games after victory over Pasadena City
Students enjoying Sequioas company at the Stress Free Dog Event at El Camino College Campus, Torrance, CA. May, 23. (Photo by Sharlisa Shabazz)
"Stress Free Dog Event" in El Camino Campus
Cookes Crating art installer Russell Chaput (L) and former El Camino College adjunct art instructor Yumi Kiyose add a glass sphere to the sculpture Friday, May 20, at El Camino College. The sculpture, created by Kiyose, was commissioned to honor former El Camino Theater Manager Les Thomas. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Photos that are too good not to showcase
EL Camino College President Brenda Thames, second from left and Los Angeles County Supervisor, Holly J. Mitchell, fourth from left, pose for a picture with honorees during the Veterans and Community Thanksgiving event on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at ECC. Photos by Jose Tobar/The Union
Photos: ECC’s Veterans and Community Thanksgiving event
ECC men’s soccer team seeded at No. 3 after a 2-0 win against Cerritos

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2023 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in