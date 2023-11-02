Students learn the art of papel picado for Dia de los Muertos

The El Camino College Art Gallery celebrated the vibrant Mexican tradition of Dia de los Muertos on Oct. 19, by offering students the opportunity to practice papel picado, a traditional folk art practiced across Mexico.

Papel picado is commonly seen as decoration during the Mexican holiday of Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, which is celebrated on Nov. 1 and 2.

Handcrafted with attention to detail, the art style encapsulates the essence of the colorful holiday. Translated to punched paper, the practice involves creating holes in specialized paper to create intricate designs and patterns.

A common papel picado design is the skeleton, representing the joyous remembrance of departed loved ones.

Associated Students Organization Senator of Fine Arts Dulce Stein said the papel picado practice is a testament to the fusion of art and culture, adding a touch of authentic, festive spirit to the Dia de los Muertos celebration.