Photos that are too good not to showcase

June 9, 2022

Cookes+Crating+art+installer+Russell+Chaput+%28L%29+and+former+El+Camino+College+adjunct+art+instructor+Yumi+Kiyose+add+a+glass+sphere+to+the+sculpture+Friday%2C+May+20%2C+at+El+Camino+College.+The+sculpture%2C+created+by+Kiyose%2C+was+commissioned+to+honor+former+El+Camino+Theater+Manager+Les+Thomas.+%28Elsa+Rosales+%7C+The+Union%29

Each semester The Union student-run publication receives several photographs for many local events and incidents both on the El Camino College campus and its surrounding neighborhoods.

For various reasons. the following photos featured did not make publication during the spring 2022 semester, however, The Union’s editorial board would like to share a selection of photos provided by many talented photographers that were a part of The Union’s staff for the semester.

One of many dogs featured at El Camino's Therapy Dog Event, presented by Active Minds on May 4. The event was put on in support of students to help them in relieving stress as they approached finals season. (Sharlisa Shabazz)
Many sporting events returned to campus along with the El Camino College community at the beginning of the semester. Sports enthusiasts saw many divisions breaking numerous records such as Women’s Tennis winning the California Community College Athletic Association 2022 State Championship and Beach Volleyball earning a 22-game winning streak throughout the season.

El Camino College Warriors Women's Beach Volleyball player Leafa Juarez reaches back to hit the ball over the net during a playoff matchup against Irvine Valley College at Irvine Valley College in Irvine, Calif, on Thursday, May 12. Juarez, alongside partner Brea Rutledge, would fall to Irvine Valley College. (Naoki Gima | Union Photo).
El Camino College Warriors Women's Tennis player Danay Holman hits a one-handed backhand groundstroke during a singles match against Grossmont College Griffins' Alivia Childs at the El Camino Tennis Courts at El Camino College on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Holman won her first match with a score of 6-1 and her second match would end prematurely with a score of 3-0 due to the Warriors locking in the win over the Griffins during Holman's second match. (Naoki Gima | Union Photo).
There were a wide variety of events in support of the various ethnicities represented at El Camino College, such as the “CommUnity Walk Against Hate” in support of the Anti-Asian American and Pacific Islander Hate movement and a multi-week celebration of Chicano Culture at El Camino, lasting for an entire month from April 18 to May.

Dozens of community members, students, staff and faculty gather at El Camino College (ECC) on Saturday, March 26 for a rally, community walk and self-defense workshop in response to ongoing concerns about the dramatic increase in anti-Asian hate crimes in Los Angeles and throughout the nation. United by the motto “Hate Has No Home Here,” State Senator Steven Bradford, State Assemblymember Al Muratsuchi and Congressmember Maxine Waters - whose districts all include ECC – addressed the crowd. In 2020 reported incidents of hate targeting Asian Americans increased 76% from the previous year in Los Angeles County, and an investigation by The Union revealed that 23% of the incidents occurred close to ECC. While 2021 data is not yet available, local and national projections are that incidents increased again in 2021. (Kim McGill | The Union)
ECC Spanish Professor Argelia Andrade, welcomes the audience to the event "A Celebration of Chicano Culture 2022" at the Marsee Auditorium, in Torrance, Calif., on Wed. May 18. Andrade is a performer herself from "Nuestras Raices" dance ensemble.(Alexis Ponce | The Union)
Dancers from "Nuestras Raices" group perform a &squot;jarocho&squot; song from Veracruz, Mexico, closing a week of events for "A Celebration of Chicano Culture 2022", at the Marsee auditorium, in Torrance, Calif., on Wed. May 18, 2022. (Alexis Ponce | The Union)
The Union’s photographers also covered many different events and locations outside of El Camino College including the Sweet Science Boxing and MMA Gym in Hawthorne and a candlelight vigil held in South Central Los Angeles.

Abby Osorio, 9, (left), and Amy Plancarte, 11, (right), work the heavy bags at Sweet Science Boxing & MMA Gym in Hawthorne, Calif. on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Sweet Science offers young people a safe and nurturing space to train and compete. (Kim McGill | The Union)
Danzantes Mexicas gives a blessing to the six directions and performs several ceremonial dances to honor people killed by law enforcement or community violence at a candlelight vigil on April 30 at Fred Roberts Park in South Central Los Angeles. (Kim McGill | The Union)
A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputy conducts a pat-down during a raid on the Imperial Green House marijuana dispensary on Imperial Highway between New Hampshire and Berendo in South Central Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 9. (Kim McGill | The Union)
