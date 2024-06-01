The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Sustainability around the world: Looking at solutions from other cultures

Byline photo of Nasai Rivas
By Nasai RivasJune 1, 2024
El+Camino+College+students%2C+faculty+and+staff+can+find+sustainability+house+models+in+the+Anthropology+Museum+located+in+the+Arts+Complex.+%28Nasai+Rivas+%7C+The+Union%29
El Camino College students, faculty and staff can find sustainability house models in the Anthropology Museum located in the Arts Complex. (Nasai Rivas | The Union)

With the increase of discussion of climate change in recent years, many people wonder how they can improve their sustainability.

Sustainability is to live and grow without using natural resources for the future.

According to The World Counts, human consumption of Earth’s natural resources has more than tripled between 1970 and 2015, with the use of these resources expected to more than double from 2015 to 2050.

Students from the Environmental Technology 103: Materials and Methods class have a solution to the problem by learning from the past. The students created architectural models of houses from various cultures around the world that are sustainable and use local methods and materials.

These models can be found in the El Camino College Anthropology Museum located in the Arts Complex. Each model focused on ethnographic techniques used by cultures from Peru to Indonesia.

Click here to look at five of these models, where they are from and what techniques were used.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Arts & Features
21-year-old fashion major who goes by Slade shows off her outfit in Room 131 of the Music Building on Thursday, May 16, during the Society of Music Clubs meeting. Slade later gave a presentation on goth rock music. (Tommy Kallman | The Union)
Turtles and Tempos: Society of Music Club welcomes all musicians
After 50 years of service and 16 years at El Camino College, Police Chief Michael Trevis will say his final goodbye to El Camino in June. “I’m going to miss El Camino College. I’m going to miss all the students, staff and faculty, but it’s time to move on,” he said. (Clarence Davis | The Union)
Passion for justice: Beloved police chief to retire after 16 years at El Camino
Psychology major Roshumba Mason, 32, designs her graduation cap on May 29, 2024 at the Grad Cap Decorating Event in the Student Services Plaza. I am transferring to UCLA after having returned to El Camino College in 2021, Mason said. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Caps off to graduates: Students decorate caps, prepare for commencement
Scene One Film Club President Aiden Ross, 20, hosts the last club meeting on May 21, 2024, just days before “Film Fest.” The event will feature numerous club members’ short films on May 31. “A lot of these filmmakers are first time filmmakers, Ross said. (Katie Volk | The Union)
El Camino's movie club to showcase student-made films
Registered nurse and event organizer Lina Berrio, left, paints her pot along with student Liliana Romero in the Student Health Center Conference Room on May 28, 2024. Berrio organized the event to help students destress from finals week. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
Painting stress away: Amid final exams, students relax through art
Danielle Kabboul, 19, is the incoming Associated Students Organization president. Kabboul, former Speech and Debate Club president, said joining ASO was her way of giving back to everybody. Kabboul will take office as ASO president this fall.“Through my time at El Camino, a lot of people have accepted me into their communities and I want to make that a more common thing that students are lucky enough to find, she said. (Kinzie Malony | The Union)
Finding community: Incoming student government president shares her college journey

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in