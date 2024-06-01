Sustainability around the world: Looking at solutions from other cultures

With the increase of discussion of climate change in recent years, many people wonder how they can improve their sustainability.

Sustainability is to live and grow without using natural resources for the future.

According to The World Counts, human consumption of Earth’s natural resources has more than tripled between 1970 and 2015, with the use of these resources expected to more than double from 2015 to 2050.

Students from the Environmental Technology 103: Materials and Methods class have a solution to the problem by learning from the past. The students created architectural models of houses from various cultures around the world that are sustainable and use local methods and materials.

These models can be found in the El Camino College Anthropology Museum located in the Arts Complex. Each model focused on ethnographic techniques used by cultures from Peru to Indonesia.

