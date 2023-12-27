NOTE:
Woman killed on campus

By Nick GeltzDecember 27, 2023
An+El+Camino+Police+car+patrols+the+campus+on+Thursday%2C+Oct.+12.+%28Ma.+Gisela+Ordenes+%7C+The+Union%29
An El Camino Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)

A woman in her 60s was killed on El Camino College campus by an unhoused man with a sledgehammer, according to campus police.

The woman was walking her dog by the Gymnasium Building around 7 a.m. on Dec. 24 when a man by the name of Jeffery Davis attacked her.

Davis fled shortly after the crime. A passerby spotted the woman unconscious and bleeding from her head.

Campus police shortly found Davis after in a “neighboring county park,” because according to the police, they have had interactions with him before and knew where he would be residing.

The woman unfortunately died the next day on Christmas. The official cause of death will be announced by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

The Union tried to get more information from the El Camino College Police Department but all calls about the case are being referred to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Davis is currently in custody and the case still remains under investigation by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Davis has had at least nine prior felony and misdemeanor arrests, according to the Inmate Information Center of the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

More information will be released soon.
