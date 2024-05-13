A battle for better bathrooms

Public restrooms, a cesspool of germs and bacteria of the people who previously used them, are notorious for their reputation of being unsanitary, El Camino’s are no exception.

When I use the bathroom, I want to get in and out of there as soon as possible. It’s not that I’m in a rush to relieve myself, I just don’t want to be in the bathroom longer than I need to be.

I would not describe myself as a germaphobe, I would just prefer that the place I am relieving myself in is at least relatively clean. If given the choice between a clean or dirty bathroom which would you choose, the answer is obvious, is it not?

Despite the fact that most people would prefer a clean bathroom, that is not the reality for most of El Camino’s. With a student population in the tens of thousands, that can be expected, but that does not mean it has to remain this way.

Many of the issues I have with the restrooms at El Camino are in relation to the actions of individuals who use them and don’t respect that it’s for others to use, too

It’s a public restroom the least someone can do is have a little decency.

There shouldn’t be litter on the floor when there are trash cans in the restroom, people shouldn’t scribble graffiti on the walls or towel dispensers and toilets should be flushed so the next person using the stall doesn’t get an unwelcome surprise.

The current state of the bathrooms demonstrates what happens when people lack shame or respect for others and themselves. No matter what restroom you use, you should always make an effort to respect the space and others who use it.

This includes washing hands, which I have witnessed people not doing on more than one occasion.

According to a Puronics survey, Americans’ handwashing habits showed that only 49% always use soap and 38% wash their hands for 15 seconds or less.

I could not imagine using a public restroom and leaving without washing my hands. It’s gross not only for the person but also for those around them and everything they are going to touch.

As adults attending college, people need to do a lot better when it comes to their bathroom and hygiene habits.

The bathroom doesn’t belong to one person and isn’t someone’s bathroom that people can make a mess of and expect others to clean. Acting as it does is a disservice to others and oneself.

There are also issues with the restrooms and their outdated design. El Camino has already added automatic soap dispensers to some restrooms, which is a step in the right direction but there’s still more that the college can do.

Automatic towel dispensers should also be added to restrooms so people do not have to touch as many surfaces, making the bathrooms more efficient and hygienic.

People need to be better about respecting their spaces and sharing with others. One way to do that is to know how to act when using restrooms. A little respect goes a long way, but people have lost sight of that.