You can’t beet ‘em! Top 5 vegan restaurants in the South Bay

Whether you’re vegetarian, vegan, or just want to try something new, it’s nice to have options. Warrior Life has created a list featuring the top five vegan restaurants in the South Bay. From Pad Thai to the classic California roll, you can enjoy these and more with plant-based options. The possibilities are endless, and these local spots will leave you satisfied and wanting more.

1. Happy Veggie

Specializing in Vietnamese cuisine, Happy Veggie prides itself on using only the freshest ingredients while being high in protein and heart-healthy. Dishes are around $10 each and offer many colorful entrees. Try the heavenly salad and eggplant tofu.

Address: 709 N. Pacific Coast Hwy., Redondo Beach

Phone: 310-379-5035

Hours: Wednesday-Sunday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday-Tuesday: Closed

2. Rice

A walkable distance from Manhattan Beach’s shoreline, Rice is a vegan-friendly spot that offers its twist on the classic sushi roll. Their Green Wave Roll ($18) consists of sliced avocado and sweet soy sauce. Save some room for dessert to enjoy their layered green tea cake ($11) or double chocolate cake ($11) (vegan and gluten-free).

Address: 820 Manhattan Ave., Ste. 105, Manhattan Beach

Phone: 310-798-7722

Hours: Monday-Thursday: 5-9 p.m.

Friday: Noon to 2:30 p.m., 5-9:30 p.m.

Saturday: Noon to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 9 p.m.

Website: https://www.ricemb.com/

3. The Green Temple

The Green Temple is a hidden gem. They have been a staple in the community for more than 20 years and get most of their produce from local farms. Try their super veggie burger with walnut bread ($14) or their veggie quesadilla ($11).

Address: 1700 S. Catalina Ave. #103, Redondo Beach

Phone: 310-944-4525

Hours: Tuesday-Thursday: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 11:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Sunday: 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Monday: Closed

Website: https://greentemple.net/

4. Vegan Nova

This tiny spot is a great take-out option that serves 100% vegan Thai dishes. A majority of their menu stays under $15 and offers significant portion sizes that you can enjoy for leftovers. You can’t go wrong with a classic pad thai ($12.50) or try their green curry ($14.50) and basil fried rice ($13.50).

Address: 3255 W. Rosecrans Ave. Hawthorne

Phone: 424-374-8317

Hours: Open daily: 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., 4-8:30 p.m.

Website: https://www.vegannovakitchen.com/

5. The Spot

Established in 1977, The Spot is one of the oldest vegan/vegetarian restaurants in Los Angeles. The Spot is one block away from the Hermosa Beach Pier and was awarded one of South Bay’s Best of 2013 in the Daily Breeze. The must-try item is their award-winning Spot veggie burger and savory sauce ($8.95).

Address: 110 Second St., Hermosa Beach

Phone: 310-376-2355

Hours: Open daily: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Website: https://www.worldfamousspot.com/