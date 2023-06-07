Walking trails near El Camino College

By Greg Fontanilla|June 7, 2023

Students, faculty and staff have many different ways to unwind after a week of studying by hitting the books, finishing assignments, studying for tests or grading papers.

Taking a walk in Mother Nature is one way to get away from the pressures of student and work life. Here are five locations the El Camino College community can consider to take in what Mother Nature has to offer.

Click here to explore the story map.