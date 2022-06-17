Mask mandate protocol continues at El Camino

El Camino College has issued an update to its COVID-19 mask protocol starting Monday, June 20 and will stay on campus until further notice.

According to an email sent by El Camino College’s Office of Marketing and Communications on Wednesday, June 15, students will be required to wear masks inside classrooms, lecture halls, auditoriums, labs and the Student Health Center. Masking for all other campus locations will remain optional, but strongly recommended by the college.

The change in protocol is not too dissimilar to El Camino’s previous update to its policy announced during the spring semester on May 16 which loosened restrictions on the campus-wide mask mandate. The only difference with the new mandate update is that masks are now required in laboratory classrooms.

The mask protocol update comes a week after a previous email sent from Marketing and Communications on June 8 confirmed the addition of eight COVID-19 cases on campus between the dates of May 31 and June 6.

​​El Camino students and employees are encouraged to continue following directions given by public health officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.