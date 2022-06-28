El Camino exceeds 600 COVID-19 cases

El Camino College has confirmed 42 new cases of COVID-19 on campus, bringing the total number of cases to 623.

Two emails sent by El Camino College’s Office of Marketing and Communications on June 27 and 28 said that the 42 cases were all confirmed on the same date.

The positive test results occurred between June 6 and June 28. All infected individuals were last on campus between May 12 and June 28, according to each email.

14 individuals tested positive between June 6 and 12; four tested on campus and 10 tested off-campus·

10 individuals tested positive between June 13 and 19; four tested on campus and six tested off-campus·

10 individuals tested positive between June 20 and 26; seven tested on campus and two tested off-campus

Four individuals tested positive on June 27; one tested on campus and three tested off-campus.

Four individuals tested positive between June 27 and 28; all four individuals tested on campus.

El Camino sent exposure notifications to those affected by close contact with the infected individuals on campus.

While there was no mention of sanitization in either of the two emails, the infected individuals are instructed to observe the minimum 10-day at-home isolation period but can return to campus earlier if found asymptomatic and test negative on the fifth day of isolation.

These cases come 18 days after the most recent COVID-19 update was sent by Marketing and Communications on June 8.

El Camino students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.