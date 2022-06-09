Eight COVID-19 cases confirmed during finals week

Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 581.

An email sent by El Camino College’s Office of Marketing and Communications on June 8 said that all eight cases were confirmed on June 6. All individuals tested positive between the dates of May 31 and June 6 and were last seen on campus between May 23 and June 6.

The individuals revealed close contacts while on campus and exposure notifications have been sent to those affected. Three of the infected individuals tested on campus, while the other five tested externally.

While there was no mention of cleaning in the email, the infected individuals are observing the minimum 10-day at-home isolation period but can return to campus earlier if found asymptomatic and test negative on the fifth day of isolation.

These cases come five days after the most recent COVID-19 update was sent by Marketing and Communications on June 3.

El Camino students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.