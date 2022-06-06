COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Nine new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 573.

An email sent by El Camino College’s Office of Marketing and Communications on June 3 said that the cases were confirmed on June 2. All individuals tested positive between the dates of May 30 and June 2 and were last seen on campus between May 19 and June 2.

The individuals revealed close contacts while on campus and exposure notifications have been sent to those affected. The infected individuals tested both on and off campus.

While there was no mention of cleaning in the email, the infected individuals have or are observing the minimum 10-day at-home isolation period but can return to campus earlier if found asymptomatic and test negative on the fifth day of isolation.

These nine cases come two days after the most recent COVID-19 update was sent by Marketing and Communications on June 1.

El Camino students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.