12 more COVID-19 cases confirmed

12 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 564.

An email sent by El Camino College’s Office of Marketing and Communications on June 1 said that the cases were confirmed on May 31. All individuals tested positive between May 24 and 31 and were last seen on campus between May 16 and 28.

The individuals revealed close contacts while on campus and exposure notifications have been sent to those affected.

While there was no mention of cleaning in the email, the infected individuals have or are observing the minimum 10-day at-home isolation period but can return to campus earlier if found asymptomatic and test negative on the fifth day of isolation.

With the new cases being confirmed in the month of May, it brings the total amount of positive COVID-19 cases for the month of May up to 60.

These 12 cases come five days after the most recent COVID-19 update was sent by Marketing and Communications on May 27.

El Camino students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.