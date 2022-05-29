COVID-19 cases continue to spike up

17 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 552.

Two emails sent by El Camino College’s Office of Marketing and Communications confirmed all cases, with the second email splitting the confirmed cases into three dates.

Email sent and five cases were confirmed May 25. Individuals tested positive May 20, 21 and 23. The five individuals were last seen on campus April 19, May 13, 18, 19 and 23.

Email sent and two cases confirmed May 27. Individuals tested positive and were last on campus May 20 and 24.

Same May 27 email. One case confirmed May 26. Individual tested positive on May 22. Last on campus May 20.

Same May 27 email. Nine cases confirmed May 25. Individuals tested positive from May 20-25. Last on campus from May 10-25

No close contacts and cleaning were mentioned for any of the emails and the cases confirmed on May 25 tested both on and off campus.

The infected individuals have or are observing the minimum 10-day at-home isolation period but can return to campus earlier if found asymptomatic and test negative the fifth day of isolation.

The newly confirmed cases now bring the total amount of positive COVID-19 cases for the month of May up to 48.

The cases come six days after the most recent COVID-19 update was sent by Marketing and Communications on May 20.

El Camino students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.