The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union
The student news site of El Camino College

El Camino College The Union

Summer program available for El Camino faculty to learn more inclusive teaching skills

Byline photo of Erica Lee
By Erica LeeApril 17, 2024
Polly+Parks%2C+an+associate+professor+of+biology%2C+announces+sign-ups+for+the+Teaching+Academy+for+Continuous+Learning+during+the+Academic+Senate+meeting+on+Tuesday%2C+April+16+in+the+Distance+Education+Center.+The+goal+is+to+teach+skills+faculty+can+apply+to+their+classrooms+come+fall+2024+to+create+a+more+inclusive+study+space.+%28Erica+Lee+%7C+The+Union%29
Polly Parks, an associate professor of biology, announces sign-ups for the Teaching Academy for Continuous Learning during the Academic Senate meeting on Tuesday, April 16 in the Distance Education Center. The goal is to teach skills faculty can apply to their classrooms come fall 2024 to create a more inclusive study space. (Erica Lee | The Union)

While students are enjoying their summer break, El Camino College faculty members will be heading back to the classroom.

Polly Parks, an associate professor of biology, announced during the April 16 Academic Senate meeting that sign-ups are now open for a professional development program that will begin in June.

The Teaching Academy for Continuous Learning is a two-part, intensive paid professional development program designed to help faculty learn skills they can use to build a more inclusive classroom.

“We get to learn all the cool pedagogy stuff,” Parks said. “Active learning, grading, all that super fun, nerdy teaching stuff.”

Unlike other training courses, which focus on reading about theory-based work and discussion groups about how it can be applied to the classroom, TACL takes a real-world approach where teachers become the students.

“I think it’s, in general, the opportunity to discuss and work through lesson plans with other professors. It’s something we don’t get to do as much. That’s the big thing I got out of it, being able to work things out with other professors and seeing what other people do,” Stephanie Burnham, associate professor of English, said.

The first part, called the “Learning Institute,” is scheduled to take place June 24 to 28 at the Distance Education Center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The second part consists of observation sessions that will be conducted later in the fall semester.

Groups of attendees, known as cohorts, will work together in smaller groups to observe and share insights into their teaching methods.

Burnham, who has been teaching at the college since 2018, participated in a TACL training course back when it was called the Equity-Minded Teaching Institute.

“It’s one of the better training programs I’ve done,” Burnham said. “In more traditional or classic training, it’s heavy on the theory. Whereas this program is heavier on the practical. It’s a good thing that it takes out the guesswork of how the theory could work in the classroom by applying practical application.”

TACL was founded three years ago as a collaboration between the Academic Senate and Guided Pathways. It was started by eight facilitators but is led today by Parks, Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland and associate professor of English Erica Brenes.

“One of our big goals for the summer is to make it a lot more, ‘Here’s what you can do in your class.’ So it’s a little less on the theory side of things and a lot more on the application side of things,” Parks said.

McClelland, who is also a biology professor, encourages full-time, part-time and instructional faculty to sign up.

“We’re not asking anybody to completely revolutionize the way they teach,” McClelland said. “The commitment is, will you make three small changes by fall that might improve students?”
More to Discover
More in Daily News
Okinawan drumming group Ryukyukoku Matsuri Daiko - Los Angeles Branch performs during the Dr. Nadine Ishitani Hata Memorial Cherry Blossom Festival at the El Camino College Student Services Plaza on Tuesday, April 2. The festival included the reading of haiku by ECC creative writing students and Japanese treats from Kansha Creamery in Gardena. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Beating drums, haiku poetry: Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates spring season, former faculty
From left; Jacque Whited (representing Jackie Labouff), Candy Paula, Argelia Andrade, Mele Makalo, Rachel Pittock and Col. Mia Walsh pose in the East Dining Room after the March 27 reception. During the ceremony, the six awardees were honored and celebrated for their roles in advocating for diversity, equity and inclusion. (Erica Lee | The Union)
College honors women who advocate for diversity, equity and inclusion
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Vandalism and theft reported in various places on campus
View of the cherry blossom trees at the Student Services Plaza in front of the Social Justice Center on Tuesday, March 26. The Cherry Blossom Festival will take place in the Student Services Plaza on Tuesday, April 2 from noon to 1 p.m. (Joshua Flores | The Union)
Cherry Blossom Festival to celebrate Japanese culture, life and legacies of former faculty members
Man says derogatory, racial language toward student on campus
Academic Senate Vice President of Educational Policies Darcie McClelland file photo from Nov. 2022. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Students to gain access to more pass, no pass courses
More in News
Meet the 2024 Student Trustee Candidates
El Camino College student Jahquist Williams, 22, looks at the new MyECC portal on his laptop in the Schauerman Library on Thursday, April 4. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
MyECC gets a complete makeover after 20 years
Students connect with academic advisors and admissions counselors from various colleges and universities during the El Camino College Transfer Centers Spring University Fair on Thursday, March 21 at the Library Lawn. Over 40 educational institutions participated in the fair. (Elsa Rosales | The Union)
Students get head start on transfer process at university fair
The Board of Trustees members listen to a speaker during their Thursday, March 21 meeting at the Board Room, Room 150 of the Administration Building. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Misrepresenting AI-generated content as one's own work in amendment to student conduct, pending approval
Playfully stretching with her club around her shoulders, El Camino College golf instructor Kirsten Green looks across the Alondra Park Golf Course green as she poses for an environmental portrait while teaching her 8 a.m. class on Tuesday, March 26. Green says shes been playing golf for over 30 years. She is also the assistant coach of the Women’s Cross-Country team. (Delfino Camacho | The Union)
Golf class returns to El Camino
Jasmine Antonio, 18-year-old biology major, signs a petition presented to her by circulator Paul Yosh near the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building on Wednesday, March 20. (Joshua Flores | The Union)
Signature gatherers continue to ask for students' information
More in Recent Stories
The Academic Senate discusses the feedback needed for the implementation of the new microsite on El Camino Colleges website during the Tuesday, March 5 meeting. (Jolan Marney | The Union)
Academic Senate sets feedback deadline for website update
El Camino College students listen to Bryant Parker, a representative from UC Irvine, as he explains what students need to know before they transfer during the Fall University Fair by the Library Lawn on Sept. 2, 2023. (Juan Garcia | The Union)
Transfer Center prepares for Spring University Fair
Robotics Club Co-President Sebastian Araque, 24, presents the Robotics Club budget request at the Inter-Club Council cabinet meeting on Wednesday, March 6. (Ethan Cohen | The Union)
Inter-Club Council grapples with club budget approval process
View of the Marsee Auditorium as seen on Monday, March 11. The South Bay Promise program will host an information session on Wednesday, March 13 in the auditorium for students interested in joining. (Eddy Cermeno | The Union)
South Bay Promise program aid available to new students
Participants walk around El Caminos PE & Athletics Field in celebration of International Womens Day on Thursday, March 7. (Joseph Ramirez | The Union)
El Camino joins ‘International Women’s Day Walk’
An El Camino College Police car patrols the campus on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (Ma. Gisela Ordenes | The Union)
Police Beat Feb. 27 to Mar. 1

El Camino College The Union

The student news site of El Camino College
© 2024 All Rights Reserved • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in