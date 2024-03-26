Man says derogatory, racial language toward student on campus

A man used derogatory terms toward a student and attempted to spit at them around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 26, according to an El Camino College campus safety advisory email.

Two students were walking to the Communications Building when they heard the man riding a silver bicycle behind them say derogatory and racial language toward one of them, the email said.

The man is described as white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, 140 pounds and wearing sunglasses, a black shirt and black pants in the email sent by the college.

The El Camino College Police Department has not disclosed any other information at this time.