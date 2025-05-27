A quick dive: El Camino’s Bodybuilding Club targets nutrition, form and fitness

El Camino College’s Bodybuilding Club offers more than just workouts.

It’s a space where members learn the fundamentals of fitness, including proper lifting form, smart nutrition choices and how to safely achieve their fitness goals.

Members receive support, guidance and answers to their questions in a welcoming environment.

The club meets Thursdays from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Fitness Center and Fridays from 1-2 p.m. in the Behavioral and Social Sciences Building, Room 102.

