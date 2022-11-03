Vaccinations no longer required on Nov. 7

El Camino College will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccination for its students, employees or visitors as of Nov. 7.

In addition to vaccination requirements going away, daily health screenings to obtain a “Blue Pass” for campus entry are no longer required and the COVID-19 check-in kiosks will no longer be in use as of Nov. 7.

COVID-19 testing services will continue to be in operation at the Manhattan Beach Boulevard Modular Building, Room 134 and COVID-19 booster shots will be available at Student Health Services, according to an email sent by the Office of Marketing and Communications.

This update comes two weeks after the Board of Trustees’ decision to rescind the vaccine mandate during its Oct. 17 meeting and a year and two months after the vaccination requirement was first decided upon on Sept. 7, 2021.

The Board of Trustees adopted a new policy that follows the guidelines set by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The policy will allow El Camino College to reinstate the vaccine mandate should the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations see another increase.

The policy change only affects the requirement for COVID-19 vaccinations on campus and not the mask requirement. According to El Camino’s Director of Public Information and Government Relations Kerri Webb, the mask mandate will stay the same.

“The current mask mandate stays the same, this update is just for vaccinations on campus,” Webb said.

El Camino College students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials. Individuals with COVID-19-related symptoms or positive test result must not enter campus.