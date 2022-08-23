Wristbands are no longer required on campus

Health screening wristbands will no longer be a requirement to enter buildings on campus at El Camino College.

The new modification to El Camino’s health screening process went into effect on Aug. 22, a week before the weekday fall semester classes begin on Aug. 29.

The daily health questionnaire and a blue pass QR code will continue to be required to enter campus buildings and to receive on-campus services.

According to the email sent by El Camino College’s Office of Marketing and Communications, El Camino’s COVID-19 task force made changes to the wristband process after reviewing campus feedback.

Anyone in need of additional assistance or those that still want to receive a wristband for their convenience can visit the health screening kiosks located near the Student Services Building, Math, Business and Allied Health Building (MBAH) or the Testing Center, (MBBM 134).

Students and staff who are exempt from vaccinations are still required to test for COVID-19.

The email also notes that updates to the health screening process, including kiosk locations and masking requirements, are subject to change.

El Camino College first implemented its campus re-entry screening process on July 19, 2021, with minimal changes since.

Editor’s Note: Made corrections to the date for health screening update on Aug. 23, 2022, at 11:38 p.m.