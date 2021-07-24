ECC to reopen and have a re-entry screening process starting July 19

El Camino College plans to reopen campus to the public starting July 19 after being shut down for over a year.

After closing in March 2020, the El Camino College (ECC) District is reopening the campus with help from World Back to Work (WBTW), a COVID-19 screening services consulting company to ensure the initial reopening phases will be safe, according to an email sent by ECC Student Information.

Starting on July 19, ECC will implement a COVID-19 campus re-entry screening process required for everyone to enter campus.

All students and staff at ECC must register for campus entry via an account on the WBTW website. The information asked includes email, cellphone number, vaccination status, and a completed health questionnaire, according to the ECC campus re-entry process webpage

Vaccinated individuals can take a photo of their vaccination record card and upload it to their account if they so chose, as it can speed up the re-entry process.

After creating an account, individuals will be emailed or text messaged a link to a unique QR code and after completing the initial health assessment questionnaire, individuals will receive a blue or green pass. Blue passes are for vaccinated individuals and green passes are for unvaccinated individuals, according to the webpage.

Before entering campus, individuals must sign into their WBTW account and get a notification allowing entry. Once on campus, individuals must go to a COVID-19 screening station and show a greeter their QR code on their phone or from the station’s computer kiosk. After the sign-in process, all individuals will have their temperature taken.

Individuals with blue passes will receive a wristband that must be worn at all times to get full access to campus, while individuals with green passes must complete a lower nasal swab test before receiving their wristbands and access to campus, according to the webpage.

Nasal swabbing for unvaccinated individuals is temporarily on hold and won’t be asked to be done at this time due to the logistics of implementing these tests, according to an email sent by ECC Marketing and Communications on July 19.

Students, staff, and faculty must also continue to wear masks on campus as the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health issued a new guideline instructing residents to adhere to mask mandates while indoors regardless of vaccination status starting July 18.

For more information, a Zoom presentation on the re-entry process, as well as a Frequently Asked Questions page, are both available to view.