Campus services shut down, moved online for remainder of semester

Campus services at El Camino College, including counseling and tutoring, continue to be offered online as the campus remains closed to the public in observance of the county and state stay-at-home orders.

Before Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced the stay-at-home order, ECC’s support services, including the Health Center, were hoped to remain open amid COVID-19 concerns to continue offering student resources.

However, administration opted to transition instructional classes along with support services online in an effort to minimize close contact between people on campus, according to an email by ECC’s Office of Marketing and Communications.

The following is a list of student services that continue to be offered online during the closure or will be closed indefinitely:

Student Health Center:

The Health Center, which offers services including therapy and a chiropractor, has been closed for the remainder of the semester but students can still call 310-660-3643 to speak with a nurse practitioner on the Nurse Advice Line.

Schauerman Library

The Schauerman Library continues to offer students tutoring and virtual research via online while the campus remains closed off to visitors.

Tutoring services are Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Zoom, an online video conference program.

To see a list of available tutors and subjects, click here.

Bookstore:

The Bookstore has been closed for the remainder of the semester but students can still access its online store.

Food Services:

Food operations, including Coastal Coffee and Café Camino were shutdown as of Friday, March 28, as only essential personnel are allowed on campus for the rest of the spring semester.

Math Study Center:

The Math Study Center continues to offer free tutoring via Zoom using the code 214 418 5655.

Tutors will be available during the following times:

Monday to Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Writing Center:

Tutors will be available at the following times to help students with their writing skills:

Monday to Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To submit an essay to the Writing Center follow these steps courtesy of the El Camino College website.