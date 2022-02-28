New case of COVID-19 confirmed

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 478.

An email sent by El Camino College’s (ECC) Office of Marketing and Communications on Feb. 25 confirmed the case on Feb. 24, with the individual testing positive and last seen on campus that same day.

The individual did not reveal any close contacts, as they tested on campus and immediately left afterward. Cleaning was not required for this case as well.

The infected individual is observing the minimum 10-day at-home isolation period but has the ability to come back to campus earlier if found asymptomatic and tests negative during the fifth day, according to the email.

This case confirmation comes one day after the most recent COVID-19 update was sent by Marketing and Communications on Feb. 23.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.