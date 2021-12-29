Seven new COVID-19 cases revealed following end of fall semester

Seven new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 87.

Information regarding the seven new cases comes from four different emails from El Camino College’s (ECC) Marketing and Communications, one of which was sent out on behalf of ECC President and Superintendent Brenda Thames.

According to an email sent on Dec. 17, a case was confirmed with the individual testing positive and last on campus the same day. The individual checked into Parking Lot C Screening Check-in Kiosk and then tested at Manhattan Beach Boulevard Module (MBBM) 136. The individual made no entrance to buildings or facilities.

In a different email on Dec. 21, sent on behalf of President Thames, four cases of COVID-19 were confirmed and all individuals were confirmed positive Dec. 20. One individual took a test Dec. 18 and was last on campus Dec. 19, while the other three were both tested and last on campus Dec. 20.

The individuals checked into the Construction Tech Check-In Kiosk, Warrior Plaza Check-In Kiosk and went to MBBM 136. The buildings they visited were the Industry Technology Education Center, room 128; the Administration Building, suite 240 and the upper floor office of the new gym building

Another two cases of COVID-19 were revealed on Dec. 22, but were done so by two different email confirmations.

An email sent at 10:11 a.m. revealed the case was confirmed Dec. 21, with the individual testing positive the same day and was last on campus Dec. 18. The individual checked into the Warrior Plaza Check-In Kiosk and then went to the women’s locker room at the new gym, also using the bathroom and gym floor.

The second email on Dec. 22 was sent at 10:49 a.m. The case was confirmed that day, with the individual testing positive Dec. 21 and was last on campus Dec. 20. The individual checked into the Parking Lot C Check-In Kiosk and visited the Centers for Applied Technology Building and Facility Yard.

The individuals from the Dec. 17 and 22 incidents did not have any close contacts while on campus, while the Dec. 21 individuals did come into close contact with others. All individuals are observing the minimum 10-day at-home quarantine period, according to each email.

The Facilities Department has been notified and all affected areas will be disinfected. Health kiosks and the Manhattan Beach Boulevard Modules are frequently disinfected and sanitized, as per standard requirements.

The earliest of these new cases arrived three days after the last COVID-19 related incident was confirmed on Dec. 14.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.