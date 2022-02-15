COVID-19 cases slow down to two in last week

Two new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 469.

An email sent by El Camino College’s (ECC) Office of Marketing and Communications on Feb. 8 confirmed the first case that same day, revealing that a faculty/staff member was confirmed positive with COVID-19. The individual tested positive on Feb. 7 and was last on campus Feb. 4.

The individual has identified close contacts while on campus, however, they did not meet the requirements for quarantine.

The second case was revealed by an email on Feb. 15, with the case being confirmed Feb. 11. The individual tested positive and was last seen on campus Feb. 10.

The individual took a COVID test while on campus and then immediately left afterward. There was no close contact with anyone else and the individual did not visit any buildings while on campus.

Cleaning protocols were not reported in either of the COVID-19 cases from the Marketing and Communication emails.

Both infected individuals are observing the minimum 10-day at-home isolation period but have the ability to come back to campus earlier if they are asymptomatic and test during the fifth day of their quarantine, according to the email.

The first of the two newest case reports come one day after the most recent COVID-19 update was sent by Marketing and Communications on Feb. 7.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.