COVID-19 case brings El Camino total to 77

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 77.

The case was confirmed on Dec. 7, with the individual testing positive Dec. 6 and last visiting campus on Nov. 22, according to an email sent by El Camino Marketing and Communication on Dec. 7.

While on campus, the individual checked into the COVID-19 Screening Check-in Kiosk located near the Industry Technology building, proceeded to deliver materials to the aquatic center on campus and then picked up materials from Schauerman Library.

This individual did not identify any close contact with other individuals while on campus and is currently observing the minimum 10-day at-home quarantine period. Since it has been over two weeks since the individual was last on campus, no disinfecting is needed by the Facilities Department, according to the email.

This case comes six days after the last COVID-19 related incident was confirmed on Dec. 7.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.