10 ECC COVID-19 cases took place in November

A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 76.

The case was confirmed on Dec. 1, with the individual testing positive Nov. 24 and last visiting campus on Nov. 27, according to an email sent by El Camino Marketing and Communication on Dec. 2.

With this individual testing positive in November, this case marks 10 COVID-19 cases occurring on campus during the month of November.

On Nov. 24, the individual checked into the Warrior Plaza COVID-19 Screening Check-in Kiosk and went to their athletics test.

The individual then returned to campus on Nov. 27 without checking into a Check-In Kiosk in order to attend the ECC Warriors football game and then left campus after the game, according to the email.

This individual did not identify any close contact with other individuals while on campus and is currently observing the minimum 10-day at-home quarantine period. The Facilities Department has been notified and will disinfect all areas that the individual visited.

Health kiosks and the Manhattan Beach Boulevard Modules are frequently disinfected and sanitized, as per standard requirements, according to the email.

This case comes two days after the last COVID-19 related incident was confirmed on Nov. 30.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.