El Camino passes 475 COVID-19 cases

Eight new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed on the El Camino College campus, bringing the total number of cases to 477.

All information regarding each case were announced in three emails sent by El Camino College (ECC) Marketing and Communications.

Email sent on Feb. 18. Two cases confirmed on Feb. 16 with one case testing positive and last seen on campus Feb. 11 and the other case testing positive and last seen on campus Feb. 13. The individual from Feb. 11 went on campus to test and immediately left afterward, while the Feb. 13 individual visited the Campus Police Department.

Email sent and case confirmed on Feb. 22. One individual tested positive Feb. 21 and last seen on campus Feb. 18. The individual did not visit any areas on campus and tested offsite.

Email sent on Feb. 23. Five individuals tested positive from Feb. 20 – 23 and were last on campus Feb. 18 – 23. Individuals from this report visited the Natural Science Building, room 129 and tested on campus and offsite.

All infected individuals did not identify any close contacts while on campus and are observing the minimum 10-day at-home isolation period with the possibility of returning to campus early if they are asymptomatic and have a negative test result on the fifth day.

The Facilities Department was notified and have disinfected and sanitized all affected areas as required.

These cases come three days after the most recent COVID-19 update was sent by Marketing and Communications on Feb. 15.

ECC students and employees are asked to continue following the directions given by public health and elected officials during the COVID-19 outbreak, including Health Officer Muntu Davis’ most recent orders from Los Angeles County and the State of California.